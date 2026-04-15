Qian Hu Brings NATUREAL, World's First Plant-Based Antimicrobial Pet Care Range to Germany

NATUREAL Antimicrobial 'Nature's Pet Shield'

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qian Hu Corporation Ltd, a global leader in ornamental fish and pet care is set to bring NATUREAL, the world's first 100% plant-based, upcycled cashew nutshell antimicrobial pet-care range to the German market.

NATUREAL, the chemical-free portfolio that balances sustainability with performance, transforms pet hygiene with eco-friendly solutions that protect both pets and the environment.

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Powered by ViKang™ antimicrobial technology, it features antimicrobial Bentonite/Tofu cat litter, odour eliminators, ear care solutions, and skin-relief products, all formulated to support pets' hygiene and comfort while minimising environmental impact.

Qian Hu will showcase NATUREAL at Interzoo 2026, held May 12–15 in Nuremberg, Germany, one of the world's most influential trade fairs for the pet industry. This launch positions NATUREAL as an innovative, sustainable solution for B2B distributors, retailers, veterinary clinics, pet shops, and pet-care centres. It also provides a gateway to the broader European pet-care market and potential partnership opportunities.

What sets NATUREAL apart is that it transforms cashew nut shell leftovers, normally discarded as food-processing waste into natural, antimicrobial ingredients for eco-friendly pet care. This circular economy approach turns agricultural by-products into practical, everyday products that are safe for furry friends without relying on harsh chemicals or heavy metals.

"We're not just making pet products, we're building a movement. NATUREAL proves that sustainability and effectiveness can go hand in hand," said Alvin Yap, Managing Director at Qian Hu.

He also said beyond ingredients, Qian Hu emphasizes responsible sourcing, ethical labour practices, and sustainability at every stage of production.

The range reflects a new standard for pet-care products, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and aligning with global trends toward chemical-free, green solutions. Buyers can explore the full portfolio and discuss distribution opportunities at Interzoo 2026.

For wholesale and distributor enquiries, reach out via [email protected],Whatsapp +65 96565247 or visit Qian Hu's social media channels to explore opportunities.

About Qian Hu Corporation Limited

Founded in 1998 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2000, Qian Hu Corporation Limited is an integrated ornamental fish service provider involved in the breeding of Dragon Fish (Arowana) and the farming, importing, exporting, and distribution of more than 1,000 species of ornamental fish worldwide. Through its aquarium and pet accessories division, Yi Hu Fish Farm Trading, the Group distributes up to 5,000 types of aquarium and pet products to customers in more than 40 countries and operates an online one-stop aquarium supply store. Its proprietary brands include RevoReef, OF Ocean Free, Ocean Free, Aqua Zonic, Classica, Ponddpro, ReptilePro, as well as pet accessory brands such as Aristo-Cats, Sumo Cats, Delikate, and Bark, supporting aquarium hobbyists and pet owners worldwide.

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