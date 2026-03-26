Rockwell Automation Showcases Autonomous Industrial Operations at Hannover Messe 2026

Cybersecurity, AI-enabled autonomy and digital engineering take center stage in the 'AI in Manufacturing' Hall

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced its presence at Hannover Messe 2026, taking place 20–24 April in Hannover, Germany. At the event, the company will demonstrate how manufacturers are accelerating their journey from automation to autonomy, powered by industrial‑grade AI, embedded intelligence and secure‑by‑design architectures built for mission‑critical environments.

At Hannover Messe 2026, Rockwell Automation will demonstrate how manufacturers are accelerating their journey from automation to autonomy, powered by industrial‑grade AI, embedded intelligence and secure‑by‑design architectures built for mission‑critical environments. Rockwell will present practical, real‑world applications, AI-enabled smart machines and self-adjusting systems that help manufacturers boost productivity, improve quality and deploy scalable autonomy.

"Our focus this year is clear: helping industry move from automation to autonomy to generate measurable business impacts. Visitors will see how industrial AI, digital twins and secure OT architectures are not visions of the future, but high-value, deployable solutions today," said Jordan Reynolds, vice president of artificial intelligence autonomy, Rockwell Automation.

Located in the "AI in Manufacturing" Hall 27 – Booth A22, Rockwell Automation will present practical, real‑world applications, AI-enabled smart machines and self-adjusting systems that help manufacturers boost productivity, improve quality and deploy scalable autonomy.

With more than a century of operational technology (OT) expertise and strong IT/OT integration capabilities, Rockwell brings a production‑ready approach to industrial AI designed for real‑time performance in complex industrial environments. By embedding AI directly into operations, the company enables real‑time optimization, predictive insights and autonomous control across design, commissioning, operations and maintenance.

At Hannover Messe, visitors can explore how this approach supports digital transformation, allowing manufacturers to adopt AI at scale while protecting critical operations and meeting safety and compliance requirements.

Rockwell will demonstrate how manufacturers can transition from traditional automation to autonomous, outcome‑driven operations through hands‑on showcases of Emulate3D™ digital twin software, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform, industrial AI solutions, and its SecureOT™ cybersecurity offering, supported by guided tours and consultant‑led discussions.

In addition to its dedicated stand, Rockwell will exhibit with:

AWS (Hall 15, Stand D76)

Eplan/Rittal (Hall 27, D50)

Microsoft (Hall 17, G06)

ODVA (Hall 27, E11)

OPC UA (Hall 27, F38/5)

Attendees interested in exploring Rockwell's wide range of technologies and those of its extensive PartnerNetwork™ ecosystem can get a free ticket to the Hannover Messe, here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

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