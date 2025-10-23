ROHM Develops Breakthrough Schottky Barrier Diode Combining Low VF and Low IR for Advanced Image Sensor Protection

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed an innovative Schottky barrier diode (SBD) that overcomes the traditional VF/IR trade-off. This way, it delivers high reliability protection for a wide range of high-resolution image sensor applications, including ADAS cameras.

Modern ADAS cameras and similar systems require higher pixel counts to meet demand for greater precision. This has created a growing concern -- the risk of damage caused by photovoltaic voltage generated under light exposure during power OFF. While low-VF SBDs are effective countermeasures, low IR is also essential during operation to prevent thermal runaway. However, simultaneously achieving both low VF and low IR has been a longstanding technical challenge.

The RBE01VYM6AFH represents a novel concept: leveraging the low-VF characteristics of rectification SBDs for protection purposes. By adopting a proprietary architecture, ROHM has achieved low IR that is typically difficult to realize with low VF designs. As a result, even under harsh environmental conditions, the device meets market requirements by delivering VF of less than 300mV (at IF=7.5mA even at Ta=-40C), and IR of less than 20mA (at VR=3V even at Ta=125C). These exceptional characteristics not only prevent circuit damage caused by high photovoltaic voltage generated when powered OFF, but also significantly reduce the risk of thermal runaway and malfunction during operation.

The diode is housed in a compact flat-lead SOD-323HE package (2.5 mm x 1.4 mm / 0.098 inch x 0.055 inch) that offers both space efficiency and excellent mountability. The RBE01VYM6AFH is also AEC-Q101 qualified, ensuring suitability as a protection device for next-generation automotive electronics requiring high reliability and long-term stability.

Application examples:

Image sensor-equipped sets such as ADAS cameras, smart intercoms, security cameras, home IoT devices, etc.

Online sales information:

Sales launch: Now

Sample price: $1.0/unit (excluding tax)

Online distributors: DigiKey, Mouser, Farnell, etc.

