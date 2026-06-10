ROHM Launches New Top-side Cooling Package for SiC MOSFETs, Combining High Heat Dissipation with High Voltage Support

KYOTO, Japan, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed the TSC3PAK (14.00 x 18.58 x 3.50 mm) package for SiC MOSFETs. By adopting a top-side heat dissipation structure that places the heat dissipation surface on the top of the package, the new product enables automated mounting while achieving heat dissipation performance comparable to that of conventional through-hole packages (TO-247-4L). This contributes to greater efficiency and reliability in power conversion circuits for onboard chargers (OBCs) and electric compressors used in xEVs (electric vehicles).

Product Lineup TSC3PAK package page: https://www.rohm.com/products/sic-power-devices/sic-mosfet?page=1&PS_PackageShortCode=TSC3PAK#parametricSearch

Figures: Product features

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202606030283/_prw_PI1fl_Mf865kEu.jpg

In xEVs, the adoption of SiC devices is expanding beyond main inverters to include power conversion circuits such as OBCs and electric compressors to improve charging speed and extend cruising range.

Through-hole type devices involve manual mounting processes, and their form factor makes it difficult to achieve a lower package profile. Surface-mount SiC devices compatible with automated mounting have begun gaining adoption. To address these issues, the new TSC3PAK delivers heat dissipation performance comparable to through-hole technology such as TO-247 in a surface-mount package.

The new package incorporates ROHM's proprietary groove structure to secure a long creepage distance of 6.66 mm, allowing it to accommodate an AC peak voltage of 1200 V in a Pollution Degree 2 environment while maintaining compatibility with products widely adopted in the market.

Products using the new package incorporate ROHM's 4th Generation SiC MOSFETs, achieving low ON resistance and high-speed switching characteristics. As a result, switching losses during power conversion are significantly reduced, contributing to greater application efficiency and lower power consumption.

Mass production started in June 2026. For more details, please visit the contact page on ROHM's website.

Figures: Product lineup

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202606030283/_prw_PI2fl_F5IiU3aM.jpg

Application Examples

- Automotive Systems: Onboard chargers (OBCs), electric compressors

- Industrial Equipment: PV inverters, server power supplies

News release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2026-06-09_news_tsc3pak&defaultGroupId=false

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202606030283-O1-iA2h7u9F.pdf

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202606030283/_prw_PI3fl_r8DUbz72.jpg

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/