ROHM's SiC MOSFET Adopted in BBU for AI Servers as HVDC Architectures Advance

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ROHM Co., Ltd.

08 Juni, 2026, 07:00 GMT

KYOTO, Japan, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has announced that its 750V SiC MOSFET has been adopted in a BBU (Battery Backup Unit) for AI server power supplies. With the rise of generative AI, AI server power systems are shifting to higher voltages and rapidly transitioning to HVDC (High-Voltage Direct Current) architectures. In this environment, ROHM's device was selected as a SiC power device that supports next-generation power supply systems.

Figures: Product features

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202606040358/_prw_PI1fl_KW489zte.jpg 

As generative AI drives higher GPU performance and rising data center power consumption, the industry is moving toward HVDC architectures to reduce power transmission losses. In these high-power, high-voltage environments, BBUs and CUs (Capacitor Units) play an increasingly important role in protecting rack-level systems during power outages or momentary interruptions.

The adopted product is the "SCT4013DLL," a 750V SiC MOSFET that is installed in the power supply section of a +400V / -400V power architecture for AI servers. Leveraging the characteristics of SiC, this product offers high-temperature tolerance with a maximum junction temperature (Tj) of 175C, enabling stable operation even in BBUs where heat generation increases as voltages and power density rise.

SCT4013DLL: https://www.rohm.com/products/sic-power-devices/sic-mosfet/sct4013dll-product 

In next-generation 800VDC power architectures, the supply voltage delivered to the battery pack inside the BBU is approximately 560V. For this reason, ROHM's 750V rated SiC MOSFETs can also be used in these systems.

Next-generation AI server power supplies require backup systems that can control high voltages and large currents instantly with minimal power loss. SiC power devices are expected to serve as key devices in these systems.

Looking ahead to continued growth in the AI server and data center markets, ROHM will further strengthen the development and supply of power devices using SiC, GaN, and silicon. ROHM will also contribute to higher power efficiency and the realization of a sustainable society by combining these power devices with analog ICs and other technologies.

For more information, visit ROHM's SiC power device website, including "Easy Part Finder," design models, and related content:

Easy Part Finder: https://www.rohm.com/products/sic-power-devices/sic-mosfet#easyPartFinder

Documents and articles on ROHM's SiC MOSFETs: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202606040358-O3-Sa1y2kVk.pdf 

News release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2026-06-03_news_sic-mosfet&defaultGroupId=false 

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202606040358-O2-IKMX4af8.pdf 

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202606040358/_prw_PI2fl_365W01aV.jpg 

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/ 

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