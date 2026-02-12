Senken and Exomad Green Sign Offtake Agreement for 105,000 Tonnes of Carbon Removal for Aviation

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exomad Green, the largest durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR) supplier, today announced a new multi-year offtake agreement with Senken covering 105,000 tonnes of permanently removed CO₂ across 2026–2028. The credits are destined for the aviation sector, one of the most challenging industries to decarbonize.

With this agreement, Senken's total contracted volumes with Exomad Green now approach $30m of durable carbon removal, underlining Senken's role as a long-term portfolio partner and signaling increasing market confidence in large-scale, permanent CDR solutions.

The agreement reflects a broader shift in aviation: airlines are increasingly moving from reliance on nature-based carbon credits toward permanent carbon removal as part of net-zero strategies.

The credits will be supplied from Exomad Green's industrial biochar operations in Bolivia, in Concepción and Riberalta, including volumes from its new Guarayos facility, currently under construction.

"This agreement reinforces a clear trend we're seeing in the market," said Diego Justiniano, CEO of Exomad Green. "Aviation is one of the most demanding sectors when it comes to climate integrity. Capital flowing into permanent carbon removal signals a structural shift."

Exomad Green produces biochar from sustainably sourced forestry residues. Through advanced pyrolysis, biomass is converted into stable biochar capable of storing carbon for hundreds of years, with co-benefits including improved soil health and positive local socio-economic outcomes.

Senken applies a rigorous, technology-driven approach to carbon procurement. Through its proprietary Sustainability Integrity Index (SII), the company vets every project against 600+ data points, rejecting 95% of market supply, to build audit-ready portfolios.

"We're seeing repeat demand from enterprise buyers who need carbon portfolios they can defend to their boards, auditors, and regulators," said Adrian Wons, CEO of Senken. "This agreement reflects how permanent removal is becoming a core component of credible climate strategies."

