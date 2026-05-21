Senken Signs Multi-Year Offtake for Tech- and Nature-Based Carbon Removal with Lufthansa Group, Europe's Largest Airline

Offtake covers Direct Air Capture (Deep Sky, Canada), industrial biochar (Exomad Green, Bolivia) and regenerative agriculture (Klim, Germany), curated under Senken's 600+ data-point Sustainability Integrity Index.

BERLIN, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senken announces a multi-year carbon removal offtake with Lufthansa Group, Europe's largest airline group, covering three methodologies across three continents. The agreement contributes to Lufthansa Group's newly expanded climate portfolio, in which permanent carbon removal now accounts for roughly 20% of the airline group's portfolio, a doubling versus the previous year.

Projects:

- Deep Sky (Direct Air Capture, Canada): engineered, geologically permanent CO₂ removal.

- Exomad Green (Industrial Biochar, Bolivia): durable storage in biochar from sustainably sourced forestry residues, with prior offtakes by Microsoft and Swiss Re.

- Klim (Regenerative Agriculture, Germany): carbon removal across European farmland.

The shift behind the deal

Lufthansa Group has doubled the share of projects that remove carbon permanently, including industrial biochar and Direct Air Capture and Storage (DACCS), and lowered the share of avoidance credits. Lufthansa Group has explicitly named DACCS as a strategic priority, and customer contributions across the 14-project portfolio exceeded 710,000 tonnes of CO₂ in 2025, up roughly 20% year on year. Lufthansa Group is among the first European aviation groups to publish its full project portfolio.

Why Senken

Senken plays a distinctive role in Lufthansa Group's portfolio as a multi-methodology curator. Every credit Senken procures is assessed through the Sustainability Integrity Index (SII), Senken's proprietary 600+ data-point review covering project fundamentals, carbon impact, beyond-carbon co-benefits, reporting process, and compliance with ICVCM, CSRD and SBTi. Less than 5% of carbon credit projects pass the SII review.

"Aviation is one of the most demanding sectors for climate integrity, and Lufthansa Group is among the first European airline groups to respond with full transparency, doubling the share of permanent removals and combining engineered with nature-based solutions in line with the Oxford Principles. We're proud to contribute three distinct methodologies to that portfolio." — Adrian Wons, CEO, Senken

About Senken

Senken is a carbon credit procurement partner providing high-integrity credits and the proof to defend them to auditors, boards and the press. With its Sustainability Integrity Index, Senken vets every credit against 600+ data points, rejects 95% of market projects, and delivers audit-ready documentation. Senken supports large European enterprises including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and DZ Bank.

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Contact: Katya Pranitskaya, [email protected]