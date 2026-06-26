SKYWORTH Solar Shines at Intersolar Europe 2026, Shaping the Future of Energy in Europe with a Comprehensive Product Matrix

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH Solar, the clean energy brand under SKYWORTH Group, made a strong appearance at this year's Intersolar Europe. Under the exhibition theme "POWER WHERE LIFE HAPPENS", SKYWORTH Solar comprehensively showcased its complete solutions across residential energy storage, balcony solar, and commercial & industrial (C&I) sectors. The exhibition featured high-efficiency modules, hybrid inverters, energy storage systems, and the HEMS (Home Energy Management System), fully demonstrating SKYWORTH Solar's comprehensive strength as a one-stop energy solution provider.

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Comprehensive Upgrade of Residential Energy Storage Systems

At this exhibition, SKYWORTH Solar highlighted SolaHome, its residential solution tailored for Europe: the 10kW + 10kWh residential energy storage system. The three-phase high-voltage hybrid inverter, paired with modular high-voltage batteries, supports rapid on-grid/off-grid switching (seamless transition within 10 milliseconds). It prioritizes discharging stored energy during peak electricity prices and ensures continuous power supply to critical household loads during extreme conditions, such as power outages. This system boasts disruptive competitive advantages in pricing and delivers 14 days of rapid delivery across the entire process—from system design to grid connection—through SKYWORTH Solar's "One-Stop Solution", thoroughly resolving installation pain points for European users.

Simultaneously, the DC Inverter Tri-Thermal ATW Heat Pump, solar-storage-charging integrated charging solutions, and HEMS controller were showcased together, forming a complete closed loop of SKYWORTH Solar's "Solar-Storage-Heat-Charging" integrated home energy ecosystem. As the intelligent hub of home energy, the HEMS system utilizes smart algorithms to uniformly dispatch photovoltaic power generation, energy storage, home appliances, and grid electricity. It automatically optimizes energy distribution based on real-time electricity prices and weather conditions, helping users achieve "peak shaving and valley filling" and significantly reducing electricity expenses.

SolaMate Balcony Solar: A New Gateway to Urban Green Energy

Targeting Germany's tens of millions of apartment residents, SKYWORTH Solar showcased the SolaMate balcony solar and storage solution. Supporting Railing, Ground, and Sunshade Mounting, SolaMate's lightweight microinverter design enables DIY installation in 30 minutes — plug-and-play, no electrician required. Paired with micro-storage, it extends usage from daytime generation to all-weather self-consumption, serving as both the lowest-threshold entry into green energy and a natural stepping stone toward a full home solar and storage system.

C&I and EPC Services: Scalable Energy Delivery Capabilities

In the commercial and industrial sectors, SKYWORTH Solar visually demonstrated its system integration capabilities for distributed power plants and large-scale ground-mounted solar plants through a large-scale sandbox model. Relying on its one-stop EPC service, SKYWORTH Solar covers the entire lifecycle of a project—from planning and design to equipment supply, engineering construction, and post-operation maintenance—assisting C&I clients in achieving green energy transition and long-term asset value enhancement.

Deepening Localization to Accelerate European Strategic Layout

Regarding European localization, SKYWORTH Solar has established a branch in Germany and an office in Italy. Meanwhile, it has built a multi-warehouse network in Germany to deliver nationwide within 48 to 72 hours. Looking ahead, SKYWORTH Solar will use Germany and Italy as core pillars to continuously expand its coverage in the European market, joining hands with global partners to drive the green energy transition in both residential and C&I scenarios.

About SKYWORTH Solar

SKYWORTH Solar is a clean energy brand under SKYWORTH Group, dedicated to providing full-scenario smart energy solutions for global users. Its business covers residential photovoltaics, C&I photovoltaics, smart energy storage, and energy management. SKYWORTH Group also owns the Metz and Strong brands, household names in Germany, providing a solid foundation for building brand trust for SKYWORTH Solar in the European market.

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