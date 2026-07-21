Soapeya, a DN Group AG Portfolio Company, Earns Top "Excellent" Rating from Dermatest and Proves Successful in Field Use in Ghana

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408) reports positive recent developments at its portfolio company SW Save the Water GmbH and its product Soapeya. Soapeya has received a thoroughly positive assessment from the independent institute Dermatest, earning the top rating of "excellent." In parallel, the first practical applications of the waterless soap have proven successful during a deployment by the aid organization Plan International in Ghana.

Soapeya Dermatest Bestnote

Dermatest concluded that using Soapeya's waterless soap reliably removes dirt particles and significantly reduces germs without drying out the skin or burdening the environment with artificial additives. The product achieved a significant cleaning performance of 99.5 percent on heavily soiled hands, demonstrating proven technological efficiency compared with a modern liquid soap and water. This makes Soapeya suitable for use even where running water is unavailable.

The ingredients also help preserve the skin's healthy microbiome, which conventional soaps and disinfectants can often damage. A highly complex procedure based on rRNA gene sequencing demonstrated that Soapeya does not attack the skin's natural microbiome and keeps microbial diversity stable. The product has thereby qualified for the "Microbiome-Friendly" seal. Dermatest seals are awarded exclusively to products that are skin-compatible and safe, giving the assessment solid credibility with trading partners, procurement bodies, and end customers.

Furthermore, all of Soapeya's ingredients are biodegradable, as they are based on renewable raw materials. Unlike conventional soaps, the product causes no adverse environmental effects, while delivering very good efficacy and complete water savings. Soapeya thus combines ecological sustainability with measurable dermatological benefits.

The Soapeya products have also begun to establish themselves in practice. During a deployment by the aid organization Plan International in Ghana, the products were tested by the rural population and received consistently positive reviews. Women who perform physically demanding fieldwork benefit in particular, as Soapeya gives them an effective way to maintain hand hygiene and skin care during their work, even when no water is available. According to field experience, Soapeya also noticeably reduced calluses on the hands, and skin cracks receded within a few days. The field deployment thus confirms the laboratory results under real-world conditions.

In the coming months, a broader product roll-out of Soapeya for various applications in national and international markets is planned. The Dermatest assessment and the experience from the deployment in Ghana will serve as evidence of the product's efficacy and skin compatibility for potential partners and customers. DN Group AG supports the portfolio company through this growth as an investor and advisor.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of DN Group AG: "The latest positive developments at SW Save the Water demonstrate high user-friendliness combined with this holding's positive impact on the environment and water-scarce regions. This once again underscores the value of our impact investment portfolio. The next step is to complement the positive ecological and social impact with economic success. We look forward to supporting the company through its continued growth as an investor and strategic advisor."

About DN Group AG

DN Group AG invests in impact companies with strong growth prospects in future-oriented industries such as AI, mobility, the circular economy, nutrition, health, and energy, and supports them through successful IPOs. DN Group AG is one of the leading providers of advisory services for IPOs and capital market transactions, connecting fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group AG advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, independently of banks.

Contact: DN Group AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany Email: [email protected]

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