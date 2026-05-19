Solvares Group to Expand Scheduling Optimization Options for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Customers

Solvares Group today announced it's integrating Solvares Field Service VISITOUR with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service

LONDON and HEIKENDORF, Germany, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong foundation across Europe and a growing North American presence, the Solvares Field Service scheduling optimization solution, VISITOUR, delivers real-time appointment scheduling and predictive-traffic route optimization. Following proven success with shared customers between VISITOUR and Dynamics 365 Field Service, this integration is designed to offer flexibility for customers with complex scenarios supported with dynamic in-day optimization.

To accelerate customer adoption, a VISITOUR accelerator was developed in collaboration with Microsoft's product team to allow VISITOUR to integrate with Dynamics 365 Field Service, enabling enterprises fast onboarding and enhanced scheduling precision while driving measurable productivity and bottom-line impact. This accelerator is now available for all customers in Microsoft Marketplace.

"This integration validates the strength of our AI-enhanced optimization technology on a global scale, accelerates our expansion in North America, and creates an exciting opportunity to benefit Dynamics 365 Field Service customers around the world," said Ivan Bagaric, CEO of Solvares Group. "We could not wish for a better partner as Microsoft, driven by tech innovation and a customer centric value, together we are empowering service organizations to transform operational complexity into measurable efficiency gains."

"Microsoft is committed to empowering organizations to modernize service operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Dan Gittler, Chief Product Officer, Dynamics 365 Field Service, Microsoft Corporation. "Scheduling optimization is core to modern service operations, and Solvares brings many years of experience as a trusted expert in complex scheduling scenarios, particularly where regulatory and geographic nuances are critical. Building on successful customer implementations of VISITOUR with Dynamics 365 Field Service, this partnership reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are, expanding choice, and helping customers deploy Dynamics 365 Field Service in the way that best fits their business."

The companies will collaborate on technical enablement, and joint customer success programs to support organizations integrating VISITOUR with Dynamics 365 Field Service.

About Solvares Group

As a European champion Solvares Group is shaping the future of field service management, field sales management and logistics. The group develops leading software solutions for all areas where mobility, planning and operational excellence are crucial. Serving enterprise organizations across Europe and expanding in North America, the Solvares Group helps companies to intelligently control and optimize complex operational processes. Customers work more efficiently, use their resources more sustainably, reduce costs and CO₂ emissions, and lay the foundation for productive, scalable growth.

Discover more at solvares.com/en

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