Sungrow and Delta Capacity Deepen Partnership with 1 GWh BESS Framework Agreement Signed at Energy Storage Summit

MUNICH, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leader in PV inverters and energy storage systems (ESS), and Delta Capacity, a developer and long-term owner of utility-scale`battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced a significant expansion of their partnership. At Energy Storage Summit in London, the companies signed a 1 GWh framework agreement for Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0 energy storage solution, with projects planned for delivery and deployment within 2026.

Sungrow signs 1GWh BESS framework deal with Delta Capacity

The agreement supports Delta Capacity's strategy to build a diversified, pan-European portfolio of high-quality BESS assets designed for long-term ownership and operation. Delta Capacity is developing and acquiring projects across multiple European geographies, with a focus on Scandinavia, Germany, Southern and Central Europe and is prioritizing cutting-edge system design, efficiency, and reliability from technical configuration and safety architecture to construction execution and operational performance.

Patrik Hes, Founder and CEO of Delta Capacity, said:

"Our ambition is to build one of Europe's highest-quality BESS portfolios spanning several markets and to hold these assets long term.That means we place a premium on robust design, efficiency and reliability, and on partners who can deliver at scale. Sungrow is an excellent match for our approach. This 1 GWh framework agreement reflects both our rapid growth and our ability to execute large projects quickly while maintaining high standards."

James Li, Vice President and Director ESS, Sungrow Europe, added:

"This framework agreement strengthens our collaboration and combines Sungrow's proven PowerTitan 2.0 technology with Delta Capacity's execution excellence. Together, we will deliver reliable, high-performance storage projects that support Europe's energy transition and create long-term value."

Delta Capacity: Rising star in Europe's clean energy transition

Founded in 2022, Swiss-based Delta Capacity is driven by its vision to develop, acquire, and own and operate utility-scale battery storage across Europe, currently executing the largest project in the Nordics to date in Ånge, Sweden. Delta Capacity has nearly 800 MWh under construction and targets the build-out, commissioning, and operation of more than 6 GWh of flexible assets by 2030.

Sungrow: Global Player in Energy Storage

Sungrow, recognized by BloombergNEF as the world's most bankable ESS and power conversion system (PCS) provider, will supply its liquid‑cooled PowerTitan 2.0 system. The technology significantly reduces both capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX). The all‑in‑one AC‑DC block design — featuring pre‑assembled battery modules and PCS — enables seamless integration and considerably shortens installation times. With PowerTitan 2.0, projects can actively participate in grid balancing, ancillary services, and energy trading, ensuring competitive advantages for all stakeholders.

Recent ESS flagship projects of Sungrow in Europe include the largest BESS project in mainland Europe in Belgium (800MWh) and the Bramley ESS project in the UK (330 MWh).

About Delta Capacity

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Switzerland, Delta Capacity develops, acquires, owns, and operates utility-scale battery storage assets across Europe. The company is scaling rapidly while maintaining a strong focus on asset quality, prioritizing high availability, efficient performance, and bankable operating outcomes. With nearly 800 MWh currently under construction and a 1 GWh pipeline targeted for 2026, Delta Capacity operates across the Nordics, Central and Southern Europe and delivers projects end-to-end — from early development through procurement, construction, and commissioning — with a clear pathway to build and operate more than 6 GWh of flexible assets by 2030. For more information, please visit: www.deltacapacity.com





About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927725/Sungrow_DeltaCapacity_Signing.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg