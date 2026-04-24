Sunshare Unveils Next-Generation Balcony Solar Systems at Solar Solutions Wien 2026

VIENNA, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshare officially introduced its latest balcony solar-plus-storage solutions at Solar Solutions Wien 2026, marking a significant step toward making home energy independence more accessible across Europe. By integrating industrial-grade technology into compact residential systems, Sunshare is redefining how households generate, store, and manage clean energy.

Industrial Standards: Raising the Bar for Safety and Durability

Sunshare's lightweight solar panel and micro-storage system at Solar Solutions Wien 2026.

At the core of the launch is the Glory Series balcony micro-storage system, powered by Sunshare's proprietary eXtraSolid™ technology. Designed for long-term reliability, the system supports up to 8,000 deep charge cycles—well above typical industry benchmarks.

Built with enhanced thermal stability, the system prioritizes structural safety while delivering tangible financial benefits, increasing return on investment by up to 33%. Its modular architecture allows users to start with 1.52 kWh and expand as needed, offering a flexible pathway from small-apartment setups to broader home energy independence.

The "Appliance" Revolution: Simplifying Solar for Urban Living

With the Ray Series, Sunshare introduces a new category of solar products that function more like everyday appliances than complex engineering systems. This approach directly addresses common urban challenges such as shading, limited space, and installation barriers.

The system's parallel architecture enables each module to operate independently, ensuring consistent performance even when some panels are shaded—effectively eliminating the traditional "barrel effect" that limits overall output.

Equally important is its user-centric design. Featuring over 25% conversion efficiency and weighing roughly half as much as conventional panels, the Ray Series allows for easy, single-person installation—bringing true plug-and-play convenience to balcony solar.

iShareCloud: Making Energy Visible and Controllable

The upgraded iShareCloud platform integrates BMS and EMS into a unified interface, ensuring system safety while providing real-time insights into energy flow. By offering full transparency over generation and consumption, it transforms green power from an abstract concept into a visible, manageable daily asset.

About Sunshare

Founded in 2023 as part of Sungrow, Sunshare is a high-tech company focused on balcony photovoltaic systems and home energy storage solutions. Guided by its mission, "Green power for life moments," Sunshare is committed to delivering safe, efficient, and intelligent energy products—making renewable power practical and accessible for households worldwide.

Learn more: https://sunsharetek.com

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