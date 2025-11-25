SwissOSR Enterprises AG, led by Orit Shifman, today announced the acquisition of MAISENSE LTD, a hyperscale plasmonic SoC company

ZUG, Switzerland , Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The acquisition integrates breakthrough chip-level compute technology into OSR Enterprises' EVOLVER™, the company's industry-leading AI brain and compute platform.

MAISENSE was founded in 2016 in Israel by Dr. Moshik Cohen, an award-winning, world-class deep-tech scientist, and developed SONIC™, a Plasmonic Compute SoC, that strengthens OSR's technological leadership and accelerates its roadmap for next-generation AI compute.

This acquisition creates a fundamentally new compute layer within OSR: a tightly coupled fusion of OSR's system-level AI brain with a compute engine that breaks the limits of conventional semiconductor architectures. The stack compresses hyperscale capabilities into compact, energy-efficient form factors, dramatically reducing infrastructure requirements and giving enterprises and sovereign ecosystems direct access to next-generation sovereign AI.

The integration reshapes the compute paradigm, delivering extreme performance without relying on traditional GPU-centric models. OSR now offers a clear path to AI at scales that were previously unattainable, enabling applications across edge, industrial, automotive, and sovereign environments with unmatched energy efficiency.

Orit Shifman, OSR's Founder and Group CEO, commented:

"We are thrilled to bring MAISENSE's hyperscale plasmonic SoC technology into OSR's product family. By combining their chip-level compute capabilities with our system-level AI brain, we are laying the foundation for a compute model that blurs the line between edge and hyperscale, unlocking new markets and accelerating deployment across automotive, industrial, and sovereign AI environments".

Shifman added:

"The next ten orders of magnitude in AI performance will not come from burning more megawatts-through heat and electrons-but through physics that outruns them. OSR is leading the way into this new era of AI compute".

