SwitchBot Officially Launches KATA Friends, AI Pets That Truly Grow With You

TOKYO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of KATA Friends, Noa and Niko, a new series of AI Pets designed to bring companionship, emotional connection, and intelligent interaction into everyday life.

SwitchBot KATA Friends

Unlike traditional smart devices focused on utility, KATA Friends are designed as companions that live alongside users, learning, responding, and growing over time. By combining AI with expressive design and physical interaction, KATA Friends introduce a new category of home robotics centered on presence and connection.

A Companion That Feels Alive

KATA Friends are designed to feel less like machines and more like living companions. Each one comes with its own personality and evolves based on how users interact with it, ensuring that no two KATA Friends are ever the same.

With expressive eyes, natural movements, and 12 touch-sensitive zones across its body, KATA Friends react intuitively to hugs, gestures, and everyday interaction. They can move independently around the home, avoid obstacles, and return to their charging base on their own, reinforcing a sense of autonomy and lifelike behavior.

Understands You and Adapts to Your Life

Designed to integrate naturally into daily routines, KATA Friends respond to voice commands, gestures, and behavioral cues. Users can call them over, interact through simple gestures, or communicate using everyday language, creating an experience that feels intuitive and engaging.

Beyond direct interaction, KATA Friends observe and respond to user behavior. They can greet users in the morning, wait by the door when someone is about to arrive, or quietly offer companionship during moments of rest. Through voice emotion recognition, they can also sense changes in mood and respond accordingly, adding an emotional layer to everyday interaction.

A Personalized Companion That Grows Over Time

KATA Friends are designed to build long-term relationships with users. They can recognize different members of a household and respond uniquely to each individual, remembering preferences and interaction patterns over time.

As users spend more time with their KATA Friend, it develops its own behavior and attachment patterns, shaped entirely by how it is "raised." It can also document shared experiences by keeping a diary of daily interactions and capturing photos from its own perspective, allowing users to revisit moments through the eyes of their companion.

In addition, KATA Friends offer customization options, including interchangeable outfits and accessories, allowing users to personalize both appearance and personality.

Powered by AI for Real-Time Interaction

KATA Friends are equipped with cameras, sensors, and AI capabilities, enabling them to process interactions locally and respond in real time.

The on-device LLM allows KATA Friends to understand speech without relying on constant connectivity, while local visual data processing capabilities enable KATA Friends with gesture comprehension and facial recognition, ensuring responsive interaction and enhanced privacy. Meanwhile, with the Chat Mode, KATA Friends can conduct conversations with users for even more authentic and immersive interactions.

Expanding the Role of AI in Everyday Life

With KATA Friends, SwitchBot expands its vision of embodied AI beyond convenience and automation into companionship. By focusing on interaction, personalization, and emotional intelligence, KATA Friends introduce a new way for users to engage with AI, one that is more human-centered, intuitive, and meaningful.

Pricing and Availability

KATA Friends will be available through the official SwitchBot website, with an MSRP starting at USD 699.99 / GBP 599.99 / EUR 599.99 / CAD 999.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Kit: SwitchBot KATA Friends

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