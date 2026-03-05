TeamViewer Enhances Microsoft Intune Integration

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today announced enhancements to the integration between TeamViewer Tensor and Microsoft Intune. By preserving full operational context and eliminating the need to switch tools, the integration enables IT teams to resolve issues more efficiently. New functionalities include automated device synchronization across the two platforms, unattended remote access for Windows, macOS, and Android, as well as extended TeamViewer remote connectivity for Intune-enrolled devices that do not have the Company Portal app installed.

Through automatic synchronization of device data between Microsoft Intune and TeamViewer Tensor, the integration provides accurate, near real-time visibility across platforms. This eliminates duplicate configuration efforts, reduces administrative overhead, and supports seamless management of distributed IT environments at scale.

With support for Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS), TeamViewer enables secure, on-demand retrieval of privileged credentials, allowing IT teams to resolve issues efficiently while maintaining strong access controls within a single platform. It builds on Microsoft Entra ID and Intune security policies to enable conditional access enforcement, centralized auditability, and compliance-ready remote sessions within existing enterprise governance frameworks.

"IT teams are under constant pressure to do more with less," said Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels at TeamViewer. "Our new integration between TeamViewer Tensor and Microsoft Intune removes friction from everyday IT management, enhances enterprise-grade security, and enables faster, more efficient remote support at scale. It allows IT teams to focus on strategic priorities while keeping employees productive."

The integration is available in private preview for selected enterprise customers and partners, with general availability planned in the coming weeks.

For more information about the TeamViewer Tensor integration with Microsoft Intune, visit the integration page on the TeamViewer website.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.



