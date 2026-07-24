TeamViewer Named Best-in-Class in PAC Innovation RADAR for Connected Worker Platforms, Three Years Running

Independent consulting and analyst firm credits TeamViewer's partner-first approach and expanding enterprise adoption.

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer has been named the sole Best-in-Class vendor in the PAC Innovation RADAR: Digital Platforms for Connected Workers in Europe 2026, marking its third consecutive year at the top of the ranking. PAC assessed twelve vendors, beyond others, on strategy, portfolio, market growth, and partner ecosystem.

PAC's evaluation considers a rapidly evolving connected-worker market. The firm's research indicates that demand is shifting from simple visual guidance toward platforms integrating AI-driven work instructions with real-time expert support. These platforms are expected to demonstrate value across a wider range of applications, from warehouse operations to training and field service.

That shift is where TeamViewer Frontline has built real momentum, with major enterprise deployments of vision-based picking across large-scale logistics and warehouse operations, including customers such as Samsung SDS, GlobalFoundries, Vandemoortele Group, Volvo Group, and Brack.Alltron. TeamViewer also pushed further into training: GE Aerospace now uses Frontline Upskill to train technicians on aircraft engines across hundreds of locations, using AR to work with digital twins of aircraft and engines.

PAC credited that momentum to a deliberate strategy: instead of expanding into adjacent categories like field service, TeamViewer has doubled down on integrating with the systems companies already run, deepening its connections with SAP, Siemens, ServiceNow, Salesforce and Manhattan Associates. PAC pointed to that focus as a real differentiator versus rivals now competing with their own former partners.

"While many connected worker platform vendors are struggling, TeamViewer continues expanding, with big new deals, new use cases, and AI-based capabilities. This is why TeamViewer is still the only Best-in-Class provider in our vendor comparison," said Arnold Vogt, Head of Digital & IoT, PAC.

"Connected worker platforms don't fail because the technology doesn't work. They fail because they remain isolated from the systems that run the business and the everyday workflows of frontline teams. Over the years, we've worked with some of the world's leading manufacturers, logistics providers, and service organizations, helping them move from pilot projects to enterprise-wide adoption. Being recognized as Best-in-Class for a third consecutive year reflects the experience our teams have built with customers and the results they've achieved," said Wade Lindsey, Vice President, Product Management at TeamViewer.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer (XETRA: TMV) resolves digital friction before it disrupts productivity. As AI compounds the sprawl of machines, applications, and agents beyond human reach, TeamViewer restores control: observing endpoint health in real time, acting autonomously to keep technology in its desired state, and guiding operators when human judgment is needed. Its TeamViewer ONE platform unifies endpoint management, digital employee experience, and agentic remote support to lead the shift to autonomous endpoint management (AEM). Built on a structural data advantage from millions of AI-captured expert resolutions, the platform powers self-healing technology and grows more capable with every issue it fixes. More than 600,000 customers, from small businesses to the world's largest enterprises, rely on TeamViewer to keep their digital and physical operations running. Learn more at www.teamviewer.com.