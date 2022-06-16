The Encore Classical Music Festival - The New Highlight on Marbella's Event Calendar

"Our mission is to produce live music experiences to remember for a lifetime", says managing director and intendant of The Encore , Sophie de Borbón-Karoly. Galas, concerts, operas and ballets - numerous productions are in the works for the coming years, as The Encore sets out to become one of the world's most outstanding festivals of classical music, hosting high profile orchestras and soloists in one of the most sought-after destinations on the planet. With The Encore, local artists, international stars and young talents will perform in Marbella. The festival will also offer meet-and-greet opportunities with famous artists, inspirational workshops and musical seminars.

Massimo Giordano will be in charge of the artistic direction of The Encore. The Italian-born opera singer has earned the respect of the classical music world and his global recognition during the course of a successful 30-year long career. He will be putting his knowledge and unique vision of musical art to the service of the new festival. "This year we start with a masterpiece of classical music and one of the greatest symphonies of all times. It is a huge honor and privilege to have Maestro Zubin Mehta conduct our first concert here in Marbella", says Giordano.

The concert on July 20, 2022, is a preview event for Marbella's new festival and a highlight on the cultural event calendar. Lovers of classical music, VIPs and influencers, will share the experience at the Costa del Sols most important red-carpet event of the season. Tickets for this event are projected to sell out quickly. Tickets can be purchased at all El Corte Ingles branches as well as online www.elcorteingles.com, www.entradas.com and www.the-encore.live

The official website of the festival is www.the-encore.live

