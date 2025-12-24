VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Star News Inc., the publisher and operator of www.thefinancialstar.com, is issuing this statement to clarify recent public confusion arising from a warning issued by Germany's financial regulator, BaFin, concerning an unrelated and unaffiliated entity operating under the name Financial Star Inc.

Financial Star Inc. is impersonating itself as The Financial Star News Inc. by using a confusingly similar name, despite the fact that the authentic company clearly includes the word "News" at the end of its legal name.

On May 22, 2025, BaFin published a consumer warning regarding Financial Star Inc. and the "FS Glows" app, citing identity abuse and the unauthorized offering of stock recommendations and day-trading services via WhatsApp groups and associated websites.

That warning does not apply to, reference, or involve The Financial Star News Inc. in any way.

In order to avoid any ambiguity, please refer to the following clear distinction of entities:

Financial Star News Inc.

Operates www.thefinancialstar.com ;

;

Is a financial news and media publisher;



Does not offer investment advice, brokerage services, trading accounts, or financial products; and

offer investment advice, brokerage services, trading accounts, or financial products; and

Has no regulatory issues and no relationship with BaFin, Waystone Investment Management, FS Glows, or any trading applications.

Unaffiliated third parties (identity abuse per BaFin)

Names used: Financial Star Inc. , FS Glows

,

Websites referenced by BaFin:



waystonevote.net





waystonevote.online





waystone.digital

These entities are not connected to Financial Star News Inc. or its operations in any whatsoever and are using the brand credibility of Financial Star News Inc. without the express or implied permission from The Financial Star News Inc.

For verification or media inquiries, please contact Financial Star News Inc. directly through the official website.