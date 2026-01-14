TIC Holding Schweiz acquires HSE Conseils

TIC Holding Schweiz AG, a buy-and-build platform backed by Winterberg Investment X and managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH, announces the acquisition of HSE Conseils SA, headquartered in Laténa (Neuchâtel) with six additional locations across Switzerland.

BAAR, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIC Holding Schweiz has successfully completed the acquisition of HSE Conseils SA, whose headquarters are located in Laténa, Neuchâtel, and which operates six additional sites in the cantons of Vaud, Valais, Geneva, Fribourg and Jura. The former owner, Marc Dutoit, is reinvesting as part of the transaction at holding level and will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Successful closing of the transaction in Zurich (from left to right): Claudio D‘Amico, Robert Manikkuttiyil, Iris Rütter, Andreas Rudolf, Alessandro Capone, Marc Dutoit, Fabian Kröher, Ralph Nowak, Lorenzo Tencati, Tjardo Starsberg, Stephan Greber, Andreas Bättig, Roberto Di Grazia, Valérie Geiser

For nearly 20 years, HSE Conseils SA has been a leading specialist in construction-related pollutants, environmental services and occupational health and safety in French-speaking Switzerland. HSE Conseils SA offers a comprehensive portfolio of services for construction companies, property managers, planners, private enterprises and public institutions. These services include, in particular, the diagnosis and analysis of pollutants (asbestos, PCBs, lead), environmental and waste management, occupational health and safety concepts (MSST), as well as a dedicated training centre. All analyses are conducted in the company's in-house laboratory, accredited by SAS (Swiss Accreditation Service), and form the basis for robust, legally compliant solutions. Another core focus lies in advisory and planning services related to safety on construction sites and within enterprises, complemented by training and continuing education programmes. HSE Conseils SA supports its clients from initial risk assessment through to the implementation of protective and remediation measures, thereby contributing to safe, sustainable and compliant working and construction environments.

Marc Dutoit commented: "TIC Holding is the ideal acquirer for our already multi-site and multi-sector company. What convinced me above all was the team, the strong entrepreneurial momentum, and the group's decentralised and federal structure. I look forward to continuing the development of the 'construction safety, environment and occupational health & safety' platform within the holding. Together, we will further accelerate HSE's strong growth while benefiting from synergies with the other group companies. Our organisational structure, our entire team and all client contacts will remain unchanged, and we will continue to deliver the highest quality and maximum reliability."

Ralph Nowak, Member of the Board of Directors of TIC Holding Schweiz and Partner at Winterberg, added: "We are delighted to welcome HSE to our group. With HSE, we now cover the industrial sector, construction materials, as well as construction safety, environmental services and occupational health and safety. This marks an important milestone in the development of TIC Holding Schweiz—these three platforms underscore our position as a leading independent group in these fields across Switzerland. At the same time, we continue to advance the implementation of more efficient and transparent processes through digitalisation and artificial intelligence, enabling both employees and clients to fully benefit from group-wide synergies. TIC Holding Schweiz will also continue on its defined path in 2026, focusing on independence, quality and scalability."

Winterberg, which is active in Switzerland in the field of accredited testing and calibration services—particularly in construction and infrastructure, as well as in industrial metrology and materials testing—is actively pursuing further acquisitions. TIC Holding Schweiz is being continuously strengthened to ensure comprehensive coverage of all relevant disciplines and a nationwide geographic presence.

To this end, Winterberg is currently engaged in active discussions with several additional companies.

About HSE Conseils SA

About TIC Holding Schweiz AG

TIC Holding Schweiz aims to become one of the leading corporate groups in Switzerland, with the client at the centre. It also places a strong emphasis on quality, excellence and diversity. The holding company actively seeks small and medium–sized enterprises in the field of accredited testing, inspection and certification services, preferably in succession situations. By fostering an entrepreneurial culture and adopting the latest technologies across all corporate functions, it targets above–average growth and returns. TIC Holding Schweiz is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Based in Grünwald near Munich, Winterberg Advisory GmbH manages private–equity investment funds focused primarily on succession solutions in the small and mid–cap segment. On this basis, buy–build–and–technologize platforms are developed, such as—currently—TIC Holding Schweiz AG and Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG. Winterberg Group AG, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is an independent family office investing in private equity—including funds managed by Winterberg Advisory—as well as selectively in real estate and other asset classes. Both Winterberg Advisory and Winterberg Group are led by their founding partners Florian Brickenstein, Fabian Kröher, Ralph Nowak and Lorenzo Tencati.

