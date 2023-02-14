Time To Watches returns to Geneva Watch Week

GENEVA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Wipfli, Executive Director of Time to Watches, is delighted to announce that following the success of its 2022 edition, the now established Time to Watches event will return to Geneva, during Watch Week, at the HEAD — Genève. The event's main partner will host the event in Le Cube, a stunning building stemming from Geneva's industrial heritage.

Time To Watches - March 28 to April 1, 2023

Time to Watches has evolved into a rich, diversified, and casual event offering a creative, and cool space for independent brands where creativity reigns. Focused on encounters and exchanges, Time to Watches aims to create synergies between the brands and their guests. Historical watches, newcomers, fashion, CPO (Certified Pre-Owned), connected watches, each visitor will find at Time to Watches its favorite brand and watch.

Under this new motto "The Open Side of the Watch World", Time to Watches will welcome a selection of brands from all spheres:

Details of the event:

Dates: 28 March to 1 April 2023

Location: HEAD — Genève

The event will be open to the public and professionals all 5 days

Tickets for the public go on sale: 15 March 2023

Highlights of the Week:

Watch &Match



On April 1st, the visitor will experience an exceptional encounter with the participating watch brands. Each will offer some of their finest pieces for purchase. Additionally, artist Estelle Lagarde will perform inviting visitors to actively participate and will create a unique live artwork for a charity association to be sold in the afternoon.

For more information, please visit: https://www.timetowatches.com.

