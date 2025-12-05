Transforming Football: IBM and Bayer 04 Leverkusen Use AI for Superior Game Analysis

IBM and Bayer 04 Leverkusen are working together on groundbreaking solutions that combine cutting-edge AI technologies, scalable cloud systems, and data-driven analytics. The resulting combined data and video solution reduces time-consuming manual analyses and sustainably optimizes the work of analysts, scouts and decision-makers. The solution created is an important component for digital progress in professional football.

EHNINGEN, Germany, Dec. 5 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The solution, which is operated entirely on the IBM Cloud, was developed in close coordination between IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Thanks to automated image recognition, previously time-consuming manual analyses are shortened, creating more time for targeted, professional work with teams. The solution combines advanced AI technologies with a scalable infrastructure.

BayArena at night (Credit: Bayer 04)

By combining IBM watsonx.ai Studio, which enables the creation and adaptation of specific AI models, and IBM watsonx.ai Runtime, which reliably integrates AI processes into existing workflows, game and training data can be analyzed faster and more precisely. IBM Cloud Object Storage provides highly available storage for comprehensive video content, while IBM Cloud Serverless Computing automates compute-intensive tasks and makes the platform flexibly scalable.

"Our collaboration with Bayer 04 Leverkusen shows how AI technologies and innovative cloud solutions can create decisive advantages for data-intensive requirements," says Hardy Groeger, Distinguished Engineer, Director Data Software Technical Sales & Client Success IBM DACH. "The platform provides reliable, explainable insights that promote a data-driven future for professional football while making the club's processes more efficient."

The advantages of the platform:

Optimized data processing:

By automating key processes, analysts and teams can save valuable time and focus more on strategic decisions. Intelligent pattern recognition:

The platform uses advanced AI to intelligently detect events in a football match, enabling data-driven analytics with minimal manual effort. Flexibility and scalability:

The platform grows with the club's needs. It can be seamlessly extended and adapted to incorporate future technologies and requirements – such as API integrations – and applied to additional teams Improved user experience:

The platform makes an important contribution to quality assurance and optimization of analysis processes. This modern and transparent solution supports both the coaching team and the planners in their daily work.

AI innovation for German professional sports

"At Bayer 04 Leverkusen, we see ourselves as pioneers in the use of digital solutions to expand the possibilities of professional football," says Moritz Laux, Team Lead 'Sports Technologies', Bayer 04 Leverkusen. "With IBM's technologies, we are expanding our analytical capabilities. This partnership is a milestone for us on the path to a future-oriented and data-driven digitalization of important processes."

With the new platform, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and IBM are jointly creating a foundation that combines efficiency, sporting excellence and modern technologies. The collaboration demonstrates how digital innovations and modern AI solutions can not only change the work in professional sports, but ultimately also strengthen the connection between players, coaches, clubs and internal IT.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, as well as consulting expertise. We help customers in more than 175 countries harness insights from their data, optimize business processes, reduce costs, and gain a competitive advantage in their industries. Thousands of governments and companies in critical infrastructure sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare rely on the IBM and Red Hat OpenShift hybrid cloud platform to execute their digital transformation quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's groundbreaking innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions, and consulting provide our clients with open and flexible options. All of this is supported by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, accountability, inclusivity and service. For more information, see www.ibm.com.

About Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bayer 04 stands for attractive top-class football – both nationally and internationally. In 1979, the club was promoted to the Bundesliga, and seven years later, the Werkself qualified for the European Cup for the first time. The UEFA Cup was won in 1988 and the DFB Cup in 1993. In 2024, Bayer 04 won the national double of the German championship and DFB Cup and the DFL Supercup. The Werkself have been a guest on the European football stage for decades and have been in the top division for more than 45 years. Over 500 people work at Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fußball GmbH.

Media Contacts

Annette Hodapp

IBM Corporate Comms

[email protected]



Dirk Mesch

Pressesprecher Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fußball GmbH

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838734/IBM_and_Bayer_04_Leverkusen_BayArena.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319830/IBM_LOGO_1.jpg