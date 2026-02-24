Tuinmaximaal Opens Several New Showrooms in Germany

CRAILSHEIM, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuinmaximaal has expanded its physical presence in Germany by opening several new showrooms in Bremen, Berlin, and Munich. In March and April, Tuinmaximaal will open three more staffed showrooms in Crailsheim, Heidelberg-Mannheim, and Ingolstadt. With these new locations, Tuinmaximaal is responding to the growing interest from customers in Germany.

Physical Experience for Customers

Showroom und Lager Venlo Tuinmaximaal Showrooms Deutschland Tuinmaximaal Impression Showrooms Tuinmaximaal

Although Tuinmaximaal has a strong online presence with 125,000 orders from Germany since 2013, the physical experience remains essential for customers. Rob van Dijck, CEO of Tuinmaximaal, sees the opening of the German locations as an important milestone: "With the new showrooms, we are bringing our products even closer to the customer. This gives consumers the opportunity to explore the possibilities and experience our verandas firsthand."

In the showrooms, various veranda configurations are presented clearly. Both freestanding models and verandas connected to the house are on display, with a choice of either polycarbonate or glass roofing.

In addition, various colours, separate parts & accessories, and expansion options such as glass sliding doors and shading are available. Staff are on hand to provide expert advice and answer any questions.

With the opening of the three new showrooms in March and April, Tuinmaximaal offers consumers the chance to receive personalised guidance on the complete product range from its own dedicated team.

About Tuinmaximaal

Tuinmaximaal develops verandas designed for easy self-assembly. With every purchase, customers receive the necessary tools, clear assembly manuals, and online installation videos that explain the process step by step. Customers who prefer to outsource the installation can rely on professional installation partners, who are listed on the website.

The company positions itself as a competitively priced leader in the market without compromising on quality. All verandas carry the CE mark, guaranteeing high quality at significantly lower prices than many German suppliers. Following its success in North Rhine-Westphalia, Tuinmaximaal is now seeing a strong increase in interest in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, and the company expects to further build on this growth. The opening of the new showrooms is expected to accelerate this development.

Tuinmaximaal fulfils more than 30,000 orders per year. These are dispatched across Europe from a state-of-the-art logistics centre in the Netherlands, spanning over 27,000 square metres. Furthermore, Tuinmaximaal continues to focus on expanding its network of showrooms across the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further information

Current opening hours and addresses of the German showrooms can be found at www.tuinmaximaal.de.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918695/Tuinmaximaal.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918696/Tuinmaximaal.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919103/Tuinmaximaal.jpg