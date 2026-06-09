Ukrainian Armor advances unmanned ground systems and eyes defense-tech cooperation with Europe

KYIV, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukrainian Armor, the largest private defense company in Ukraine, is scaling up production of unmanned ground systems and views the European market as a key direction for defense-tech cooperation.

UGV “Protector” by Ukrainian Armor

The company's flagship, the Protector unmanned ground vehicle, is part of a broader strategy to roboticize the battlefield and deploy asymmetric technologies that reduce risks to personnel. Protector is designed for logistics, evacuation and support missions in high-risk environments. The platform can transport up to 1,000 kg of cargo, operate on difficult terrain, and perform tasks in threat zones where conventional vehicles are dangerous or limited.

One of its key applications is casualty evacuation from threat zones without risking the lives of medical and rescue personnel. In a war where every mission to retrieve a casualty can cost the evacuation crew their lives, the robotic platform saves those who save others.

The system was developed around the real needs of the front: delivery of ammunition and supplies, medical evacuation, and support for forward units. All solutions were developed in constant communication with the military, based on combat experience and feedback directly from the battlefield.

"Europe is now investing heavily in defense, but modern warfare has shown that one of the most critical areas remains last-mile logistics in the threat zone. Ukraine has gained unique practical experience in these conditions, and we are ready to share not only a product, but technological solutions already proven on the battlefield. We see great potential in jointly developing technologies with European partners, from co-production to integrating Ukrainian solutions into the new European security architecture," said Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armor.

The company also highlights the significant dual-use potential of the Protector platform, which can serve not only military but also civilian tasks: operations in hard-to-reach areas, disaster response, humanitarian logistics and critical infrastructure support.

Ukrainian Armor continues to expand international cooperation and is working on new partnership formats with European manufacturers and defense companies.

About the company

Ukrainian Armor is the largest private weapons manufacturer in Ukraine. It produces Varta and Novator armored vehicles, mortars and mortar rounds, supplies chassis for the Bohdana self-propelled howitzer, and is a contractor for components of the Neptune missile systems and Vilkha MLRS. It develops unmanned aerial and ground systems, including Protector, and manufactures artillery ammunition of various calibers. The company actively develops international cooperation, including joint production of NATO-standard caliber ammunition with the Czech company Czechoslovak Group.

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