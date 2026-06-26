VARON Helps Travelers Breathe Easy This Summer With Portable Oxygen Concentrators Built for Mobility

Germany's summer travel season brings new attention to lightweight respiratory support designed for road trips and outdoor adventures

BERLIN, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Germany's summer travel season gets underway, more people managing respiratory conditions are looking for ways to stay active without compromising their oxygen therapy. VARON, a manufacturer of portable oxygen concentrators, is highlighting how its devices are designed to keep travelers moving. Whether they're traveling by car, driving through the Alps, or spending long days outdoors.

Portable oxygen concentrators have become essential travel companions for people who once felt limited by bulkier equipment. Unlike traditional oxygen tanks, modern units are compact, rechargeable and built for mobility, making an oxygen concentrator for travel a practical choice for vacations, family visits, and day trips alike.

Battery life remains one of the most important factors for travelers planning extended time away from a power outlet. VARON oxygen concentrator addresses this directly.

The VP-2 portable oxygen concentrator weighs 2.2 kg (with battery) and delivers an adjustable pulse flow rate (levels 1–5), making it suited for users who want a simple, dependable companion for walks or sightseeing.

The VP-8G lightweight oxygen concentrator, at 1.98 kg, offers 8 adjustable pulse settings and maintains a stable oxygen concentration, giving travelers flexibility as activity levels change throughout the day.

For those requiring continuous flow, the VP-6 continuous portable oxygen concentrator provides an adjustable 1–6 L range along with an integrated nebulizer function, supporting users with more involved respiratory needs during longer outings.

Each model is designed with replaceable batteries, allowing users to extend operating time by swapping in a fully charged spare battery (sold separately) instead of waiting for a recharge. Every unit also includes a convenient carrying bag, making it easier to transport and use oxygen therapy comfortably while traveling, running errands, or enjoying outdoor activities.

For travelers planning ahead this season, VARON is offering bundle savings on select oxygen concentrators paired with extra batteries and accessories.

In addition, orders over €300 receive a €15 discount, and orders over €700 receive €40 off. Every order also includes a €20 gift card.

More information is available through VARON Official Website .

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VARON Germany

Website: VARON Germany

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