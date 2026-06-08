VARON Highlights Portable Respiratory Support Solutions as Summer Travel Season Begins

BERLIN, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Germany enters the summer travel season, respiratory wellness is becoming a greater priority for individuals seeking to maintain active lifestyles while managing breathing-related challenges. In response to growing interest in portable health technologies, VARON has launched its June respiratory wellness campaign, focusing on mobility, comfort, and everyday independence for users at home and on the move.

The initiative comes as warmer weather encourages more outdoor activities, family visits, day trips, and holiday travel. For many individuals who rely on oxygen support, portability, battery life, and ease of use are becoming increasingly important factors when selecting respiratory equipment.

"Summer often inspires people to spend more time outdoors and reconnect with daily activities," said VARON CEO. "Reliable oxygen support solutions can help users maintain greater flexibility and confidence throughout their routines."

Among the products featured during the June campaign are several portable and home oxygen concentrators designed to address different lifestyle needs:

VP-2 Extra Battery Bundle – A lightweight portable oxygen concentrator featuring adjustable pulse flow settings, a stable oxygen concentration of 93% ±3%, and an additional battery for extended mobility.

– A lightweight portable oxygen concentrator featuring adjustable pulse flow settings, a stable oxygen concentration of 93% ±3%, and an additional battery for extended mobility. VP-8G Super Bundle – One of VARON's lightest portable oxygen concentrators, weighing approximately 1.98 kg. The bundle includes an extra battery, charging station, and car charger to support longer outings and travel.

– One of VARON's lightest portable oxygen concentrators, weighing approximately 1.98 kg. The bundle includes an extra battery, charging station, and car charger to support longer outings and travel. VP-6 Extra Battery Bundle – Designed for users seeking continuous oxygen flow support, featuring adjustable flow settings, an integrated nebulizer function, and additional battery capacity for extended daily use.

– Designed for users seeking continuous oxygen flow support, featuring adjustable flow settings, an integrated nebulizer function, and additional battery capacity for extended daily use. VH-3 and VH-3 PRO Home Oxygen Concentrators – Home oxygen solutions offering adjustable flow settings, nebulizer functionality, intelligent controls, and quiet operation for everyday respiratory support.

The June campaign runs from June 1 through June 30 and includes customer incentives such as savings on qualifying purchases and voucher offers for device buyers.

€15 savings on purchases over €300

€40 savings on purchases over €700

A €20 voucher with the purchase of a device

While the campaign focuses on seasonal offers, VARON says its broader goal is to raise awareness about practical respiratory support options that can help users remain active throughout the summer months and beyond.

Additional information about VARON Germany's oxygen concentrators and June initiatives is available through VARON Official Website.

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VARON Germany

Website: VARON Germany