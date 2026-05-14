VARON Supports Asthma Awareness Month by Promoting Better Lung Health and Everyday Breathing Comfort

BERLIN, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, in recognition of Asthma Awareness Month, VARON, a leading provider of respiratory care solutions, is highlighting the importance of better lung health management and access to reliable oxygen support for individuals living with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Asthma Awareness Month serves as a global reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by millions of people managing asthma. VARON supports this initiative by promoting accessible, user-friendly oxygen therapy solutions designed to improve breathing comfort, mobility, and quality of life at home and on the go.

"Breathing health is essential to living well, especially for individuals managing asthma," said VARON CEO. "Our goal is to provide dependable oxygen solutions that support daily comfort, mobility, and peace of mind for users and their families."

According to the World Health Organization, asthma affects an estimated 262 million people globally, with symptoms that can range from mild discomfort to severe breathing difficulty. Proper respiratory support and timely oxygen assistance may help users better manage episodes and maintain daily activity levels.

VARON's oxygen concentrator includes both home and portable oxygen solutions designed for different levels of oxygen support needs. The VARON VP-6 Continuous Flow Oxygen Concentrator is a portable oxygen concentrator built for active users who need continuous oxygen support while traveling, at home, or outdoors. As a flexible portable oxygen device, it features adjustable continuous flow from 28% to 90%, a rechargeable battery system, and quiet operation, making it suitable for daily mobility and convenience.

The VARON Serene 5 Home Oxygen Concentrator is an advanced oxygen device for home use designed for stable, medical-grade oxygen delivery. This oxygen machine provides 93±3% oxygen concentration and quiet operation under 43 dB, making it ideal for nighttime use and continuous home therapy. It also integrates nebulizer functionality, offering additional respiratory support in a single compact system.

VARON encourages individuals with asthma and respiratory concerns to prioritize lung health through a combination of medical guidance, healthy lifestyle habits, and appropriate respiratory support tools such as a portable oxygen concentrator and oxygen device for home use when needed.

The company remains committed to improving respiratory wellness through innovation, education, and accessible care solutions that help users breathe easier and live more comfortably every day.

For more information, visit VARON Official Website

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Website: https://varoninc.de/