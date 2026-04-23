VeroNex VERLAG introduces Strategic Intelligence Protocols -- the control layer that verifies AI agent output before anyone acts on it

Former A.T. Kearney Senior Partner Launches AI Governance Architecture for Enterprise Agentic Systems

BARNTRUP, Germany, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce N. Klassen, former Senior Partner and Global High Tech Industries Practice Leader at A.T. Kearney, has founded VeroNex VERLAG to address what he calls the most dangerous gap in enterprise AI: the absence of a governance layer between agentic autonomous AI and the humans who use its output.

"Every large enterprise is deploying AI agents — in operations, in finance, in customer service," said Klassen. "But nobody is verifying what those agents produce before someone acts on it. The agents are unaudited. That is not an AI problem. It is a governance problem. And governance is what we built."

VeroNex VERLAG develops Strategic Intelligence Protocols (SIPs), an LLM-agnostic architecture that governs the output of any AI system — regardless of which model, platform, or vendor powers it. Every output produced under SIP governance carries a machine-readable verification receipt classifying each claim as verified, hypothesis, or removed. No unverified output reaches a decision-maker.

The company has registered 52 intellectual property rights with the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA) as of January 2026, covering governance architecture, verification protocols, and agent control systems.

"The big consulting firms will sell you AI strategy. The big tech companies will sell you AI models. We do not sell. We apply technology that works to scaled organisations — technology that prevents AI agents from producing unchecked results, because we have developed architecture that controls them."

Klassen brings four decades of experience in strategy, operations and technology transformation, including successful engagements at Microsoft, Qualcomm, ABB, Volkswagen, FedEx, Cisco, Fluor Daniel, and in the UAE, across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He is the author of "Power Play: The Endgame in Netmarkets" (Princeton Press, 2000) and "Die Dritte Art" (VeroNex VERLAG, 2026).

VeroNex VERLAG operates under German Verlagsrecht as an information publisher for the AI economy. The company is headquartered in Germany and serves European enterprise clients.

About VeroNex VERLAG

VeroNex VERLAG is a German information publisher (Informationsverlag) that develops Strategic Intelligence Protocols (SIPs) — LLM-agnostic governance architecture for enterprise agentic AI systems. The company's technology verifies, audits, and governs AI agent output across any model or platform. Founded 2026. 52 registered IP rights (DPMA).

Media Contact:

Bruce N. Klassen

Founder & CEO / CTO

VeroNex VERLAG GmbH

+49 (0) 1523 7963795

[email protected]

veronex.de

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