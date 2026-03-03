Visionox at MWC 2026: AI Is Redefining Devices -- and Displays Are Becoming the Experience Layer

BEIJING, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, AI is everywhere — in chips, operating systems, and cloud services. But the way people experience AI still depends on what they can see clearly, comfortably, and efficiently. That's why display technology is quietly becoming a critical layer of next-generation devices.

Visionox ViP: FMM-free intelligent pixelization technology delivering 69% aperture ratio and 1700+ ppi for universal full-size applications

Visionox is presenting a portfolio focused on real-world usability across AI-driven products. One highlight is an anti-glare AMOLED laptop solution designed to reduce reflections and glare in bright environments. By using a diffused optical approach, the display keeps content readable in offices, near windows, and outdoors — while also helping reduce eye strain during long working sessions.

Power efficiency is another key theme. Visionox is showing an LTPS 20Hz low-refresh smartphone solution that lowers power consumption by more than 20% in low-brightness scenarios while maintaining stable visual performance. As AI features increasingly run in the background — from always-on assistants to contextual services — energy efficiency becomes a user-facing advantage, not just an engineering metric.

On color performance and energy balance, Visionox highlights its pTSF material system (phosphorescent-assisted sensitized fluorescence). The company states that pTSF entered commercial mass production in Q4 2025 and has been deployed in flagship smartphone models. The material expands color performance beyond DCI-P3 toward Adobe RGB and BT.2020 coverage, while also reducing power consumption by over 6% and extending device lifetime by approximately 20%.

At the high-performance end, Visionox also references its Intelligent Pixelization Technology (ViP), a lithography-based pixel patterning approach that increases the light-emitting aperture ratio from 29% to 69%, supporting pixel densities above 1700ppi. Combined with tandem stacking structures, the system is positioned to deliver significantly higher brightness or longer lifetime under demanding use cases.

Visionox develops and commercializes OLED display technologies for smartphones, wearables, IT, automotive, and emerging AI-driven devices.

