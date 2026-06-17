Volkswagen Group's e.solutions selects HCLTech to accelerate innovation for next-generation automotive infotainment and connectivity solutions

ERLANGEN, Germany and NOIDA, India, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech, (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH) a leading global technology company, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with e.solutions, a Germany-based automotive software specialist and part of Volkswagen Group, for the development of next-generation software-defined infotainment and connectivity solutions.

The engagement will focus on scaling AI-enabled future infotainment and connectivity platforms built on Android Automotive, in line with the growing demand for connected, digital in-vehicle experiences. HCLTech will support the development, integration and validation of production–grade human-machine interface (HMI) software for multiple vehicle programs, enabling consistent deployment across varied hardware platforms and global markets.

"At e.solutions, we are continuously pushing the boundaries of connected mobility and digital cockpit innovation. Our partnership with HCLTech enables us to scale HMI software development across diverse vehicle programs while maintaining the highest standards of quality, consistency, and user experience. Together, we are building the foundation for the next generation of software-defined mobility," said Uwe Reder, CEO, e.solutions.

"By combining AI-driven engineering and a deep understanding of the automotive sector, we will empower e.solutions to accelerate and develop world-class infotainment platforms. The partnership underscores our long-term commitment to the automotive ecosystem and the ability to support complex engineering programs at scale across international markets," said Pankaj Tagra, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Mobility at HCLTech.

About e.solutions GmbH

e.solutions develops complex software for infotainment and communication within and from the car. The company designs frameworks, applications and graphical user interfaces for their customers and combines these with modules from their worldwide partner network. To safeguard SOPs e.solutions performs system software analysis and software integration for OEM and Tier 1 customers at SDVs and at the target vehicles. In all aspects of the development process e.solutions employs strongly AI-infused tools and processes to their customers' benefit. To learn more visit www.esolutions.de.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2026 totaled $14.7 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:

HCLTech

Meredith Bucaro, Americas

[email protected]

Elka Ghudial, Europe

[email protected]

James Galvin, APAC

[email protected]

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa

[email protected]