Paying Tribute to the 80th Anniversary of a French Literary Classic

BERLIN, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlay, a globally leading social entertainment platform, today announced a deep IP collaboration activity with the French literary classic "The Little Prince" running from February 9 to February 20 in the German-speaking market. This partnership not only celebrates the 80th anniversary milestone of "The Little Prince's" French publication but also represents WePlay's strategic positioning and cultural commitment in Europe's core markets.

Three Core Activities: Reinterpreting Love's Multidimensional Nature

WePlay Debuts in German Market with "The Little Prince" Special Valentine's Day Collaboration

This German server collaboration is carefully designed around the eternal themes of "love" and "connection," featuring three innovative gameplay modules:

"In the Name of Love" Planetary Adventure

Users will embark on the Little Prince's interstellar journey, encountering classic characters from the story at each planet—the King, the Vain Man, the Drunkard, the Businessman, the Lamplighter, and the Rose.

"Cloud Vows" Team-Up Gameplay

Couples or close friends can form virtual "Love Fleets" on the platform, working together to complete special challenges and unlock different "Chapters of Love."

"Love's Journey" Wedding Activity

Users can send personalized barrage messages across the entire server, declaring their love to the community, participating in topic interactions, and receiving blessings and comments from other players.

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. With the mission to "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," it is dedicated to connecting the global younger generation through voice and interactive entertainment. The platform integrates gaming, voice rooms, party interactions, and other features, providing users with low-barrier, highly interactive social experiences.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Media Contact

Company Name: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: [email protected]

WePlay Official Website: https://weplayapp.com/

WeJoy Official Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888501/image1.jpg