West Gate Tunnel Opens: New Melbourne Landmark Built with ZPMC Expertise

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Gate Tunnel, a major infrastructure project in Melbourne, Australia, officially opened to traffic on December 14, 2025. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), as a key project contributor, played a significant role in the delivery of this landmark project. The tunnel is expected to create 6,000 jobs and cut commute times between Melbourne's western suburbs and the central business district (CBD) by 20 minutes, providing an important new transport link for the city.

Located in the coastal city of Melbourne in southern Australia, the West Gate Tunnel project encompasses highway widening, tunnel system construction, river-crossing bridges, and a multi-level transport network. ZPMC was responsible for the fabrication and supply of approximately 41,500 tonnes of steel structures, including seven main bridges, four pedestrian bridges, and four sets of support pier structures.

The project was manufactured to Australian Standards and met the technical specifications of VicRoads 630 and VicRoads 631. All steel structures adhered to the highest Australian grade requirements, covering processes from weld surface preparation and cleanliness to blasting and coating. The main bridge steel structures feature complex three-dimensional double-curved shapes, with segments connected by bolts, posing significant challenges in design and manufacturing. ZPMC employed 3D modelling and measurement software for collaborative work, enabling three-dimensional pre-assembly of bridge segments to ensure efficient on-site installation. During construction, ZPMC successfully overcame several technical challenges including manufacturing technology for complex spatial double-curved bridges; precision control management technology for multi-girder parallel double-curved structures; trial assembly technology for complex spatial double-curved truss bridges; and manufacturing and trial assembly technology for extra-long, large-thick-plate, large-cross-section bolted capping beam. These achievements were recognized by the general contractor and client, demonstrating ZPMC's engineering and manufacturing capabilities in large-scale infrastructure projects.

The successful opening of the West Gate Tunnel project marks ZPMC's entry into the Australian steel bridge market, making it one of the early overseas suppliers in this sector. Over the years, ZPMC has participated in the construction of numerous major bridge projects worldwide, including the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge (USA), the Queensferry Crossing (UK), the Hardanger Bridge (Norway), the Pelješac Bridge (Croatia), the Maputo-Katembe Bridge (Mozambique), and the Alassane Ouattara Bridge (Côte d'Ivoire). The completion of the West Gate Tunnel represents an important milestone in the continued global expansion of ZPMC's steel structure business.