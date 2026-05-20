Workai Recognized as 'AI Innovator' and 'Best for Value' in ClearBox Employee Experience Report 2026

WARSAW, Poland, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workai, the AI-powered Employee Experience platform, has been recognized in the latest Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms 2026 ClearBox report, widely regarded as one of the most influential and independent benchmarks of the global Employee Experience platform market.

Among 37 global platforms evaluated, Workai received distinctions in two categories: 'AI Innovator' and 'Best for Value'.

Workai recognized in the ClearBox Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms 2026 report with 'AI Innovator' and 'Best for Value' distinctions for its practical use of AI in the workplace and strong cost-to-value ratio.

AI Embedded into everyday work

ClearBox highlighted Workai's approach to AI as deeply integrated into the daily employee experience rather than positioned as a standalone assistant disconnected from existing workflows.

Workai Intelligence and Workai Buddy were highlighted for supporting employees and organizations through:

AI-powered enterprise search and faster knowledge access,

contextual answers based on company resources,

automated content creation, summarization, and improvement,

engagement analytics and communication recommendations,

personalized content discovery,

AI-supported onboarding, learning, and development processes.

The report also emphasized Workai's focus on practical usability and operational simplicity.

"AI in Workai is designed to reduce unnecessary clicks, shorten the path to knowledge, and genuinely support employees in their daily work. That's why we built Workai Intelligence and Workai Buddy as an integrated part of the workplace experience, not as a separate chatbot next to existing tools," - says Grzegorz Ciwoniuk, CGO at WORKAI®.

Enterprise capabilities without enterprise complexity

The second distinction, 'Best for Value', recognizes platforms that achieve strong results across key business scenarios while maintaining efficient deployment and operational costs.

ClearBox also highlighted Workai's modular architecture, which lets organizations start with the capabilities they need most and scale their digital workplace over time, while keeping scope, complexity, and long-term costs under control.

Trusted by large and regulated organizations

Workai currently supports more than 1 million users across organizations including Deutsche Vermögensberatung, PKO BP, Żabka Polska, T-Mobile Polska, Decathlon Polska, CANAL+ Polska, across financial services, retail, telecommunications, public sector, and critical infrastructure industries.

The platform has also been recognized multiple times by Nielsen Norman Group among the world's best intranet implementations for design and user experience.

Workai is an AI-powered Employee Experience platform designed to simplify communication, knowledge access, and everyday work across large organizations. By combining intranet, enterprise search, AI assistance, mobile workplace, learning, and analytics in one modular ecosystem, Workai helps companies reduce digital complexity and deliver a more connected employee experience at scale.

More information: https://workai.com

Contact:

Grzegorz Ciwoniuk

[email protected]

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