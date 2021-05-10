World Nano Foundation backs investing in technology to accelerate ‘Race to Zero’ campaign

"It's easy to see the financial and environmental benefits of using advanced technology to accelerate the launch of 'Race to Zero', pushing back against urban pollution, health risk and Climate Change and a future multi-trillion-dollar cost in economic and environmental damage," said Vector Innovation Fund Co-Founder & The World Nano Foundation's Paul Stannard.

Cities cover just 3% of the Earth, but contribute 70% of global carbon emissions. Advanced technologies can provide the essential interconnectivity to drive this down.

Yet many tech companies say the tools for reaching net-zero already exist. One sector in particular is forging ahead in the battle to reduce carbon emissions in our cities using AI Digital Twin technology.

One Digital Twin market pioneer involved is Cityzenith's whose SmartWorldOS™ software platform can create virtual replicas of buildings and urban areas to track, manage and optimise carbon emissions to minimise environmental damage.

The US company's tech is already used in multiple international mega projects, including a huge ground-breaking de-carbonization energy scheme for US cities.

Cityzenith's CEO Michael Jansen said "Cities are the key battleground and that's why we made our 'Clean Cities – Clean Future' pledge to donate our SmartWorldOS™ software platform to key cities one by one to drive down their carbon emission."

Climeworks a Swiss-based company focused on carbon capture rather than emission management. Its Orca facility is designed to suck some 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide directly from the air each year.

Climeworks' Christoph Beuttler believes carbon capture facilities like Orca must go mainstream if we are to reach net-zero:

"In order to stay within the 1.5-degree goal (to avoid Climate Change) we have 8-10 years left of current emissions, and we will not make that so, globally, we will have to remove CO2 from the atmosphere permanently."

Fortunately, technology now attracts major investment. Cityzenith has added over 5000 investors as part of its $15m Regulation A+ crowdfunding raise since the end of 2020, and climate-focused investment funds such as US-based Congruent Ventures and the European fund, 2150, have recently supported start-ups and companies developing essential climate solutions. This form of investment is forecasted to run into trillions of dollars in the next 5 to 10 years.

But Cityzenith's Jansen added: "We must invest immediately, to act now and more effectively to protect our planet."

Jansen's upcoming FREE investment webinar, 'Join The Race to Zero – Investing in Technology For Sustainable Cities,' will take place virtually on Tuesday 11 May at 08:00 CT and 13:00 CT. To learn more about using emerging tech to combat Climate Change, please sign up here https://event.webinarjam.com/register/52/8r7oouyp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505516/World_Nano_Foundation_Race_To_Zero.jpg

Weitere Links

https://www.worldnanofoundation.com/



SOURCE World Nano Foundation