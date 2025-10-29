ZEISS and LG Chem join forces to strengthen the photopolymer supply chain for advanced optics

JENA, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS, known worldwide for expertise in optics and photonics, and LG Chem, a leader in advanced materials, announced their strategic alliance that stands for robust, sustainable, and innovative photopolymer film supply on industrial scale. This partnership marks a milestone for the optical industry. These photopolymer films are a key material for ZEISS Holographic Windshield Displays (HWD) in automotive.

With completely new visualization possibilities on the windshield, the display ensures an unobstructed view of the road while providing the driver with all relevant driving information At LG Chem’s Yeouido Twin Towers, Ko Kyung-deok, Vice President and Head of Electronics Materials Business Unit at LG Chem (left), and Stephan Höfer, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development and Marketing at ZEISS Microoptics (right) pose for a commemorative photo after signing a business cooperation agreement for photopolymer film.

Under the agreement, LG Chem will supply photopolymer films within the ZEISS Microoptics Enabling Ecosystem to support integration into automotive windshields and deliver HWD functionality. The first serial production launch for automotive OEMs targets an SOP in 2029.

The signing ceremony was held at LG Chem's Yeouido Twin Towers, attended by key figures including ZEISS Microoptics representatives Stephan Höfer, SVP and Head of Business Development and Marketing, and Dr. Viktor Schütz, VP and Head of Partnership Management and Vice President Ko Kyung-deok, Head of Electronics Materials Business Unit from LG Chem.

The partners combine their strengths to anchor a stable material supply for the upcoming new industry "Holography". With this shared commitment, applications such as in mobility (including solutions like automotive displays), holographic sensor systems, and a variety of consumer technologies can rely on continuous availability, even during market uncertainty. By coordinating supply chain integration and inventory management, both companies keep today's automotive OEM programs running and safeguard future serial production worldwide, including for automotive holographic windshield displays.

In automotive, photopolymers are a critical component for "Holographic Windshields Displays" (HWD). HWDs represent the next generation display technology that transforms the windshield into a transparent display, capable of showing driving information, navigation, entertainment, and more. It also enables multi-display functionality across different areas of the windshield, offering drivers and passengers customized information.

Statements from Leadership

Dr. Viktor Schütz, VP and Head of Partnership Management at ZEISS Microoptics, says, "With LG Chem at our side, the ZEISS Microoptics Enabling Ecosystem will deliver reliable, advanced photopolymers at scale for transparent displays in automotive. By focusing together on innovation, technical standards, and supply continuity, we help customers tackle the toughest optical challenges in automotive and beyond."

Shin Hak-cheol, CEO of LG Chem, notes, "Our partnership with ZEISS is a strategic collaboration aimed at securing competitiveness based on optical technologies, beyond mere material supply. LG Chem will lead the innovation of automotive displays with differentiated optical material technologies."

