ZPMC Completes Shipment of Steel Bridge Sections for Australia's North East Link Project

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ZPMC

20 Juli, 2026, 01:43 GMT

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The final shipment of steel bridge sections manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) for Australia's North East Link project has departed, marking the completion of the company's manufacturing work and all scheduled dispatches for the project.

The North East Link, located in Melbourne, Victoria, comprises tunnels, bridges and bus rapid transit (BRT) infrastructure. Designed to connect Melbourne's northern and southeastern suburbs, it is the largest road infrastructure project ever undertaken in Victoria.

The project was officially awarded in May 2025, with ZPMC serving as a core supplier to the EBTA joint venture, the project's principal contractor. ZPMC was responsible for supplying three steel bridges comprising approximately 10,372 tonnes of structural steel, with the components dispatched in nine scheduled shipments.

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