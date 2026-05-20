ZPMC-Contributed Shunde Bridge Recognized as Guangdong High-Quality Steel Structure Project

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Nanguo East Road Extension Project (Shunde Bridge) in Shunde District, with participation from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)'s subsidiary Nantong Zhenhua Heavy Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., received the 2025 Guangdong High-Quality Steel Structure Project Award from the Guangdong Steel Structure Association.

Located in the eastern urban development area of Shunde District in Foshan, the Shunde Bridge runs along a north-south corridor connecting Daliang and Ronggui. The bridge's main structure spans 992.5 meters and features a double-pylon, double-cable-plane hybrid girder cable-stayed design with a semi-floating structural system. With a main span of 626 meters, it is home to the longest bridge span in Foshan. ZPMC was responsible for fabricating the streamlined, fully enclosed steel box girder for the bridge's main span. The steel box girder extends 602 meters in total and weighs approximately 16,000 tons, with the heaviest individual segment weighing 462 tons.

The Shunde Bridge opened to traffic on May 8, 2025. The completion of the project and its recognition with this provincial award highlight ZPMC's capabilities in the fabrication of large-scale bridge steel structures.