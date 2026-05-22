ZPMC Highlights Marine Engineering and Steel Bridge Manufacturing Capabilities on Media Open Day

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) recently welcomed journalists to a media open day at Nantong Zhenhua Heavy Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., one of its major manufacturing sites. The company presented its capabilities in large-scale steel structure fabrication, offshore engineering projects, and offshore power transmission infrastructure, highlighting its operations in marine engineering and steel bridge structures.

Visitors toured three main facilities: the Innovation Exhibition Center, the automated steel plate fabrication workshop, and the large-section assembly shop. They saw how automation and digital systems are being applied in steel structure production. Using automated production lines, robotic welding cells, and a Building Information Modeling (BIM) system, ZPMC can manufacture complex steel components to tight tolerances. The facility combines automated workflows with strict quality-control measures to ensure consistency across large steel structure assemblies.

Docked at the quayside of Nantong Zhenhua Heavy Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the world's largest offshore converter station stood as the centerpiece of the media open day. The station is a core component of an offshore wind power flexible DC transmission project described by the company as the world's largest and highest-voltage of its kind. Weighing approximately 25,000 tons with an installed capacity of 2,000 MW, it is expected to deliver about 7.7 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually once operational. The station uses an approach in which the structure is assembled onshore, transported as a single unit, and installed using the float-over method, reflecting the growing scale and complexity of deep-water offshore engineering projects.

Nantong Zhenhua Heavy Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a major producer of large-scale steel bridge structures and offshore wind power equipment, with an annual steel structure output capacity of more than 500,000 tons. Using the company's ocean-going transport vessels, it can deliver ultra-wide, ultra-high, and ultra-heavy products to destinations around the world. ZPMC has participated in projects including the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge (U.S.), the West Gate Tunnel (Australia), the Pelješac Bridge (Croatia), and the Maputo Bridge (Mozambique). Over the years, the company's projects have received awards, including the International Bridge Conference (IBC) Awards and the Luban Prize.

ZPMC said it will continue expanding its activities in steel bridge structures, offshore wind power, and marine engineering equipment.