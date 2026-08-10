ZPMC Holds Keel-Laying Ceremony for Second LDA Service Operation Vessel

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has held the keel-laying ceremony for the second Service Operation Vessel (SOV) it is building for French offshore wind fleet operator LD Armateurs (LDA).

The vessel is the second in a series of three sister ships ZPMC is building in partnership with LDA. Measuring 90 meters in length, 19.6 meters in breadth, and 7.3 meters in depth, the vessel is designed to operate in severe sea conditions and meets the requirements for unrestricted navigation. It can accommodate up to 96 technicians and support staff on missions exceeding 30 days without resupply.

The vessel features a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system incorporating lithium batteries. The system intelligently adjusts power output to operational loads, reducing both fuel consumption and carbon emissions in line with global decarbonization trends. The SOV is equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system, a telescopic motion-compensated gangway, and a 3D motion-compensated crane, enabling the safe transfer of personnel and equipment under challenging sea conditions. The accommodation has been designed to floating hotel standards, providing comfortable living and working spaces that support crew welfare during extended offshore deployments while enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Upon delivery, the vessel will be deployed at the Nordlicht offshore wind farm in the German sector of the North Sea, where it will undertake long-term operations and maintenance work, including spare parts replacement, supporting the reliable operation of Europe's offshore wind industry.