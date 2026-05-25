ZPMC Launches First 38,000-Ton Multipurpose Heavy-Lift Vessel for Chipolbrok

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) launched the first of four 38,000-ton multipurpose heavy-lift vessels at its Qidong Marine Engineering facility. The ship was built for Chipolbrok, a Chinese-Polish joint venture shipping company.

The vessel measures 597 feet (182 m) in length, 98 feet (30 m) in beam, and 56 feet (17 m) in depth, with a design draft of 32 feet (9.8 m) and a service speed of 14.5 knots. It is classed by DNV. Each ship is equipped with three 350-ton cranes designed and manufactured by ZPMC, with a combined lifting capacity of 700 tons. The vessels are intended for the transport of oversized and heavy cargo, including wind turbine components, large construction machinery, and specialized industrial equipment. Each ship also features a full-length open cargo deck and two extra-long cargo holds, the largest measuring 252 feet (76.8 m), providing flexible cargo capacity for a range of heavy-lift transportation requirements.

The vessel design incorporates multiple energy-efficiency features. The propulsion system includes ducted propellers and rudder bulbs that improve fuel efficiency by up to 4% at cruising speed. Each ship is also equipped with a 1,000 kW battery system that allows the vessel to run on electric power while in port or at low speeds, enabling zero-emission berthing operations. In addition, a high-voltage shore power connection lets the vessel draw electricity from port facilities while docked, further reducing fuel consumption and emissions during berthing.

Chipolbrok is one of China's longest-established international shipping joint ventures. The company is taking delivery of four vessels in this series. The second ship was launched on May 17, while the third and fourth vessels completed keel laying in March and are currently under construction. Once delivered, the vessels will join Chipolbrok's fleet serving global heavy-lift and oversized cargo routes.

Looking ahead, ZPMC will continue expanding its activities in specialized vessels and offshore engineering equipment while further developing its engineering and manufacturing capabilities and broadening its international shipping partnerships. Building on its experience in large-scale offshore and heavy engineering projects, the company aims to strengthen its position in the global marine and offshore sector.