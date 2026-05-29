ZPMC Presents Smart, Green Port Solutions at TOC Europe 2026 in Hamburg

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) showcased its latest port and container handling technologies at TOC Europe 2026, held May 19–22 in Hamburg, Germany. The company's exhibit centered on three areas: automation, green technologies, and integrated terminal solutions. Lin Dong, Chinese Consul General in Hamburg, visited the ZPMC booth and met with company representatives.

During the event, the booth welcomed executives from major global shipping and terminal operators, including Maersk, Terminal Investment Limited, DP World, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, and International Container Terminal Services, Inc. Discussions focused on customized equipment, automation upgrades for existing equipment, asset-lifecycle service optimization, and supply chain efficiency.

Alongside the main exhibition, ZPMC technical specialists spoke at the TECH TOC conference, outlining the company's roadmap for smarter terminal operations. The first keynote, "Smart Port Solutions: Navigating Complexity, Driving Intelligence," addressed operational challenges in container handling. The ZPMC speaker detailed the company's lifecycle approach to terminal automation, offering a practical path for ports looking to move beyond isolated pilot projects.

A second technical session, "ZPMC Green Crane Solutions," addressed the industry's growing pressure to reduce emissions and energy consumption across crane fleets. The presentation introduced energy-efficient solutions spanning the entire crane lifecycle designed to help terminal operators shift from traditional, energy-intensive models toward lower-emission and ultimately net-zero operations.

ZPMC's booth also gave visitors a taste of Chinese culture, featuring a traditional tea ceremony and a live performance of scenes from The Peony Pavilion, the classic Kunqu opera. The cultural program complemented the technical exhibition by giving visitors an opportunity to experience traditional Chinese art and hospitality.