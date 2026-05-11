ZPMC Renews "Shanghai Brand" Certificate No. 001 for 3E-Class Ship-to-Shore Cranes

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has successfully renewed the Shanghai Brand certification for its 3E-class ship-to-shore (STS) container cranes — the very first product to receive this designation, holding Certificate No. 001 since the program's inception.

Overseen by the Shanghai Municipal Administration for Market Regulation, the Shanghai Brand certification is a voluntary quality mark for premium products and services. Modeled on internationally recognized conformity assessment practices, it involves rigorous third-party evaluation against Shanghai Brand standards and technical specifications, covering both the applicant company and its offerings.

ZPMC's 3E-class STS crane was first awarded the certification in 2018, approved jointly by the Shanghai market regulator and the Shanghai Brand International Certification Alliance. Designed for ultra-large container vessels with capacities of 18,000 TEU and above, the 3E-class crane saw its first unit put into operation in 2012. Through years of iterative innovation, the product line has since grown into a full portfolio consisting of 3E, 3E PLUS, and 3E Ultra, capable of meeting the operational demands of a broad spectrum of mega-vessels while delivering high-efficiency loading and unloading. The series is protected by 52 granted patents. To date, more than 800 units have been delivered worldwide, giving ZPMC a leading position in the global port equipment market.

Moving forward, ZPMC will deepen its commitment to total quality management and strengthen its efforts to establish high quality manufacturing and engineering excellence as the defining hallmark of the ZPMC brand, aiming to set higher benchmarks for the industry and further reinforce the reputation of the Shanghai Brand certification.