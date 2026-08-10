ZPMC Ships Topside Module for China's First Lightweight Integrated Offshore Substation

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) recently shipped the topside module of the offshore substation for the Guodian Tangshan Leting Yuetuo Island Offshore Wind Farm Phase I project. The entire operation, from roll-on loading to completion of sea fastening, took just four days.

Located in North China, the Guodian Tangshan Leting Yuetuo Island Offshore Wind Farm Phase I project covers a sea area of 34 square kilometers, with a total installed capacity of 304 MW. The supporting offshore substation is designed with a capacity of 300 MW. As a key offshore clean energy project in the region, it will, once operational, help optimize North China's energy supply mix while supporting the region's green and low-carbon industrial transition.

The offshore substation topside module is a three-story steel structure measuring 45 meters in length, 38 meters in width, and 23 meters in height, with a total weight of approximately 1,700 tonnes. ZPMC was responsible for the full-scope construction of the substation's topside module, lower foundation jacket, and steel pipe piles. Drawing on its proven expertise in offshore wind equipment fabrication, the company successfully completed each stage of construction.