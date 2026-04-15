ZPMC Subsidiaries Named National "Green Factories" in China's 2025 Industrial Program

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has named three subsidiaries of Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)—Shanghai Port Machinery Heavy Industries, ZPMC Changxing Branch, and ZPMC Qidong Marine Engineering—as national-level "Green Factories" under its 2025 program. The designation recognizes measurable progress in energy decarbonization, resource efficiency and cleaner production across large-scale industrial operations.

Across the three facilities, ZPMC has implemented energy-efficiency upgrades, renewable energy systems and process improvements, resulting in lower energy use and emissions.

ZPMC Changxing Branch focuses on port machinery manufacturing and cluster development. It has adopted a life-cycle carbon footprint management system and manufacturing practices aligned with carbon reduction targets. Through energy-efficiency retrofits, rooftop distributed photovoltaic (PV) systems and smart factory initiatives, the Branch has improved environmental performance across water, air, noise and solid waste management. It has also reached advanced levels in product design, production efficiency and intelligent manufacturing.

ZPMC Qidong Marine Engineering, focused on marine engineering equipment manufacturing, has integrated low-emission and resource-efficient manufacturing principles across facility construction, production processes and product development. The company emphasizes resource recycling, cleaner production and efficient land use, while expanding its renewable energy footprint through distributed PV deployment. Its evolving manufacturing system positions the facility as a benchmark for lower-emission shipbuilding operations.

Shanghai Port Machinery Heavy Industries, which manufactures core port machinery components, has advanced lean operations, digitalization and intelligent manufacturing capabilities. With a focus on renewable energy-powered equipment, it has implemented targeted energy-saving measures, including air compressor waste heat recovery, energy-efficient lighting and rooftop PV systems, increasing clean energy utilization. The facility also uses IoT-enabled energy monitoring systems to improve efficiency and reduce emissions at the source.

Looking ahead, ZPMC plans to continue expanding its low-emission manufacturing initiatives, with a focus on carbon reduction, energy transition and operational efficiency improvements across its global operations.