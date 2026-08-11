zvoove Acquires Pixi, the AI Agent to Automate Administrative Work for Staffing Agencies

MUNICH and BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market leading software and AI solution provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, has acquired the intellectual property behind Pixi, an AI-powered, WhatsApp-based onboarding and support agent for temporary workers, from Swiss technology entrepreneur Roger Tobler (inscribe GmbH). The acquisition adds another powerful AI agent to zvoove's platform, automating recurring administrative work on the customer side and freeing up staffing consultants for higher-value client and candidate relationships.

Pixi lets temporary workers complete their own onboarding and manage day-to-day administrative questions directly through WhatsApp, a channel they already use every day. An employee opens a chat via QR code or phone number and fills in a guided form; once submitted, their master data is captured without any involvement from a recruiter. An AI agent understands natural-language requests and answers them based on the customer's own ERP data, covering queries such as personal details, contracts, assignments, and working hours.

"Pixi takes administrative work off our customers' desks," said Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove Group. "For staffing agencies, every process that runs without a phone call or a paper form translates directly into time saved and expanded margin. That is exactly the direction we are taking zvoove: software and AI working together as one system that acts on our customers' behalf to increase efficiency and profitability."

"Onboarding a temporary worker still means a lot of manual back and forth for our customers' teams, and that's exactly what Pixi changes," said Felix Huemer, CEO of zvoove Switzerland. "Employees complete their own onboarding and get answers to routine questions in a chat tool they already know, and our customers' staff gets that time back for the work that actually needs human interaction: less manual admin per placement means lower cost-to-serve and stronger margins for our customers. We're proud that zvoove Switzerland gets to accompany this deal, and that we're the first to bring this tool to our customers."

Pixi will soon be available to our customers in Switzerland.

About zvoove Group

zvoove Group is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

More than 6,500 customers trust zvoove Group. Today, they manage over 3 million workers, EUR 24 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs close to 1000 people at 27 locations across Europe and Latin America. www.zvoove.com