zvoove Group Acquires profitask -- Bringing Managed Payroll and Outsourced Sales Services In-House for Staffing Companies

MUNICH, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market-leading software and AI solution provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, today announced the acquisition of profitask, a specialist provider of managed payroll administration and outsourced sales services for temporary staffing companies across Germany.

With the acquisition of profitask, zvoove is internalising its managed service capability that many of its customers have relied on through external partners until now. profitask's Admin Center handles the full complexity of payroll administration in zvoove Payroll — from gross and net payroll runs to collective agreement handling, branch surcharges, equal-pay calculations, invoicing, and order management. The team has operated exclusively with zvoove software for years, making the integration a natural step. Customers will continue to receive the same trusted expertise, now with direct access to the product teams behind the software — putting the customer closer to the people who can help them most.

Beyond payroll, the acquisition adds an entirely new dimension to zvoove's service portfolio: outsourced sales. profitask's Sales Center specialises in new customer acquisition for staffing companies — handling outbound phone outreach, appointment setting with target clients, candidate profile selling, and database management on behalf of its clients. For staffing companies under pressure to grow while managing regulatory complexity and cost constraints, this means zvoove can now actively take sales work off their plate, helping them win new business without expanding their own headcount.

"AI and Business Process Outsourcing create massive efficiencies for staffing companies — helping our customers operate more efficiently and gain real competitive advantages. Our customers need more than great software; they need a partner who seizes these opportunities with them and takes operational and commercial complexity off their plate. With profitask, we can do exactly that: handle the payroll complexity, drive the new business, and let our customers focus entirely on what they do best," said Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove Group.

"This acquisition is a perfect fit for our AI and BPO strategy at zvoove DACH — one we are actively expanding beyond Managed Payroll. With profitask, we have found an excellent addition to our portfolio, and one we have already worked closely with for years," said Markus Budde, CEO of zvoove Staffing DACH.

Founded and headquartered in Ulm and Schutterwald, profitask GmbH brings over 25 years of operational experience in staffing administration and has trained hundreds of sales professionals across the industry. In addition to its Admin and Sales Centers, profitask operates a Training Center for phone acquisition and sales skills, and a Media Center for employer branding and online marketing for staffing companies.

"Joining zvoove is the logical next step for profitask. We built our Admin Center entirely around zvoove's software, and our teams have grown up with the platform. Becoming part of zvoove means we can serve staffing companies at an entirely different scale — with the full weight of the product organisation behind us. I am proud of what we have built, and excited about what we can now build together," said Axel Walz, Managing Director of profitask GmbH.

About zvoove Group

zvoove Group is the industry-leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services, and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises, zvoove improves the world of work.

More than 9,000 customers trust zvoove Group. Today, they manage over 3 million workers, EUR 24 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs over 1000 people at 28 locations across Europe and Latin America. www.zvoove.com

About profitask

profitask GmbH is a specialized service provider for temporary staffing companies in Germany, headquartered in Ulm and Schutterwald. Through its Admin Center, profitask offers fully outsourced payroll processing services in zvoove Payroll; through its Sales Center, it provides new customer acquisition and sales support. With more than 25 years of experience, profitask has supported hundreds of companies across the temporary staffing industry. www.profitask.de

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