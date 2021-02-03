AirConsole brings games to Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams

"AirConsole Meet brings social play to video calls. The games allow teams to bond together as if they were in the same room. A fun activity with the team is especially welcomed these days by all our employees," says Andrin von Rechenberg, CEO of AirConsole.

Using cloud technology, AirConsole Meet Games are instantly playable in any video conferencing service that offers screen sharing, such as Zoom.us, Google Meet or Microsoft Teams. The host of the meeting opens meet.airconsole.com on their computer and shares their screen in the call. Each participant of the meeting uses their smartphones to control the game that is running in the video conference, whilst still being able to see everyone's faces and share their emotions. No software installations are necessary, everything is web-based.

There are over a dozen games to play on AirConsole Meet including social quizzes that test how well you know your colleagues, drawing games that usually end up in laughter and team-building adventure games that require a lot of cooperation. You can also create your own corporate trivia game, which is a great method to engage your team in a playful way after an online presentation.

"Being close to teams, onboarding new staff and nurturing company culture are real challenges in these rough times. We are hoping to bond teams together across the globe with AirConsole Meet. It has worked remarkably well for us and quickly became an integral part of our team calls and company wide virtual gatherings." says Anthony Cliquot, COO of AirConsole.

During the early access phase, AirConsole Meet is completely free of charge and instantly accessible on meet.airconsole.com .

AirConsole is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by offering an instantly accessible cloud gaming console that uses smartphones as gamepads across the globe. More than 7,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 10 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole's team has raised 7.4 million USD.

