Gold And Jewellery Recommence From Italy

"VOS", the Chief Executive Officer of IEG, Corrado Peraboni, announced , "will be the first international event of the year for this sector in Europe."

Fope, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Bros Manifatture, Unoaerre, Graziella Group, Chrysos, Karizia, World Diamond Group are among the big names already booked in: the expectation is one of business and networking with a global audience.

The VBI - Vicenzaoro Buyer Index, which periodically tracks the attitudes of a representative panel of jewellery insiders from all over the world, highlighted in June that confidence in future business has more than doubled compared to last year. Growing equally fast is the willingness of buyers from the Middle East and North America, as well as Europe and Italy, to take part in a physically-attended VOS.

On display at VOS 21, high-range jewellery and goldsmithing, components and semi-processed goods, diamonds, precious and coloured stones, visual merchandising, packaging and processing technologies.

And, as of this edition, space will also be given to independent brands in the modern watch segment, while the high-quality vintage watches in VOVintage will be joined by leading experts on Rolex and Patek Philippe.

And all VOS international buyers will also have an excellent opportunity to encounter art, good food and hospitality in the splendid ancient city of Vicenza and the Land of Venice.

ABOUT ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), listed on the MTA (screen-based stock exchange) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has built up over the years, through its Rimini and Vicenza venues, a position of domestic leadership in the organisation of trade fairs and conferences, and has developed its foreign activities - also through joint ventures with global or local organisers, in the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Mexico, India - which have positioned it among the leading European operators in the sector.

