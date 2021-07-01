Liberty Latin America Selects Prodapt as the Primary Systems Integrator for IT Transformation Across the Region

"We are tapping into Prodapt's domain strength and prior experience in driving large transformational programs to help us on this journey towards deploying our new IT framework for a digital-first, 5G ready world," said Christine Weber, CIO, and interim CTO, Liberty Latin America. "Prodapt will help piece together the different technical components of this unique solution while taking a business-led approach to our technology transformation."

Being a trusted partner for the leading DSPs in the world has enabled Prodapt to develop a deep understanding of the complexities involved in cloud-native digital transformation with multiple ecosystem partners. The 'layer-cake' design of this architecture will aid in its rapid expansion to other Liberty Latin America markets in the future.

"We are excited to be expanding our relationship with Liberty Latin America to be their next-generation technology transformation partner," said Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt. "This will further cement our position as the transformation partner of choice in the DSP industry. We look forward to building a truly digital-first experience for Liberty Latin America's customers."

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com

Prodapt helps Digital Service Providers (DSPs) transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation), AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning), SDN-NFV (software-defined networking/network function virtualization), and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. Prodapt's business consultants enable DSPs on their transformation journey at several layers including cloud, customer experience, business outcome-focused initiatives, Capex, and Opex optimization programs.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 18,000 people across 64+ global locations.

About Liberty Latin America: www.lla.com

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS, and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

