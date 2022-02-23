Phoebe Dynevor teams up with new natural haircare brand weDo/ to act for positive change

As Phoebe puts it: ' It's more than a brand, it's a mindset; a call to action; a community.' A phrase which dovetails perfectly with the brand's own stated ambition.

It's about doing

To bring to life this motto, weDo/ has partnered with the social enterprise Plastic Bank, committing to remove 8 plastic bottles from entering the ocean for every product sold. This collaboration has already stopped over 10 million plastic bottles, with that number rising all the time.

Phoebe Dynevor on her partnership with weDo/:

"In the world we are living in today, there is pressure to look good and do good and we are all searching for ways we can help the planet simply just by changing our daily routines, products or habits" says Phoebe. "I want to do my bit for the environment, the same as everyone else and that's what brought me to weDo/"

"Using products which are made with natural ingredients is a game changer. And what I love about weDo/ is that they have managed to make great impact go hand in hand with strong product performance. That's a win-win"

Natural ingredients, professional performance

weDo/ Professional has developed a range of minimalist products that are silicon and sulfate-free, as well as being approved by the Vegan Society and Cruelty Free International. Co-developed with scientists in professional haircare labs and in collaboration with hairdressers, each product has been designed with professional performance in mind. The unique silicon-free technology makes their formula particularly efficient in conditioning hair. The products use different combinations of power ingredients such as ethically sourced murumuru & cupuaçu butter, olive oil, upcycled macadamia oil and bamboo water, to nurture and protect the hair while leaving it soft and healthy-looking.

Packaging is also made with the environment in mind, with recycled and recyclable plastics, refill solutions as well as no plastic alternatives, such as their No Plastic Shampoo bar.

Cecile Jolly, co-founder of weDo/ on Phoebe Dynevor, an inspiring advocate for positive change

"The brand has been lucky to meet like-minded personalities along its journey. Experts, scientists, users and change-makers who all share a common vision and who are partnering with the brand in different ways," said Cecile Jolly, co-founder of weDo/.

"Today, this adventure is taking a new dimension and we are thrilled to welcome Phoebe in the family. She's an authentic advocate for positive change who's using her influence for good. Her passion for what we're trying to do here has been genuinely inspiring for us. Together with Phoebe, we will invite more people to join the journey towards more responsible beauty routines and go on the field to drive change."

For more information, please visit: www.wedoact.com

More Information about Phoebe Dynevor

Dynevor, known for her lead role as Daphne BRIDGERTON, in Shondaland's wildly successful series, Bridgerton, will next feature in TEN PERCENT for Amazon Prime Video. She most recently wrapped on the thriller; FAIR PLAY, opposite Alden Ehrenreich for the big screen. More recently announced, Dynevor will take on a role in BANK OF DAVE opposite Joel Fry and Rory Kinnear. She will also star and executive produce and star in Cha Cha Real Smooth director Cooper Raiff's limited series EXCITING TIMES, also for Amazon Studios, as well as taking on the leading role in upcoming thriller I HEART MURDER for Sony. Dynevor most recently starred in the leading role of Clarice Cliff in Sky Cinema's THE COLOUR ROOM. She is an ambassador for Action Aid UK, for whom she campaigns to raise awareness for their work to support women and girls living in poverty.

Phoebe's weDo/ Must-Haves

Moisture & Shine No Plastic Shampoo

This solid shampoo leaves hair soft, vibrant and moisturized. The formula includes organic argan oil, red mineral clay, 99.8% biodegradable ingredients1, and was named Best Natural Formula Shampoo at the Marie Clair UK Hair Awards 2021. Its sulfate-free cleansing formula has a skin compatible pH and is particularly mild to the scalp and hair.

Moisture & Shine Conditioner

Formulated with naturally activated rooibos extract, this conditioner instantly detangles hair with silicone-free technology, allowing natural origin conditioning agents to efficiently deposit on hair and smoothen the fiber. The result is smooth, shiny hair that's protected from damage.

Moisturising Day Cream

Made with ethically sourced murumuru butter, this dual-usage formula works on hair and hands, leaving hair silky and shiny and absorbing rapidly into the skin for up to 2 hours of hydration.

More information about Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank empowers the regenerative society. The social enterprise helps the world stop ocean plastic while improving the lives of collector communities. Plastic Bank builds ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities and reprocesses the materials for reintroduction into the global manufacturing supply chain. Collectors receive bonuses for the materials they collect, which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance. Plastic Bank's Alchemy™ blockchain platform secures the entire transaction and provides real-time data visualization – allowing for transparency, traceability, and rapid scalability. The collected material is reborn as Social Plastic®, which can be easily reintegrated into products and packaging as part of a closed-loop supply chain. Plastic Bank currently operates in Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Egypt. Learn more at plasticbank.com.

More information about Wella Company

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally and a presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.

