Sopexa strengthens its presence in Spain and consolidates its organization on the international media scene

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international communications agency specializing in Food & Beverage, once again confirms its position of international leader. Sopexa is taking its expansion strategy a step further by strengthening its presence in Spain and developing the group's international communications.

Sofia Gonzalez Martinez is appointed as Country Manager Sopexa Spain

Sopexa appoints Sofia Gonzalez Martinez as Country Manager Sopexa Spain, and Anne-Laure Henrie as Head of Marketing and Communications

As the fourth largest exporting economy in the European Union, Spain has a dynamic agri-food sector that represents 20.4% of the country's exports. Sopexa reacts by consolidating its presence in the Spanish market.

Sofia Gonzalez Martinez has been appointed Country Manager Sopexa Spain. Based in Madrid, she will be the dedicated contact for all Spanish stakeholders and will advise and support clients in their communications strategy in Spain and internationally.

With more than 10 years of experience in Food & Beverage marketing, she is a 1144 AGRIP funds expert and has orchestrated international integrated campaigns, particularly in the wine sector within the Garnacha Origen interprofessional organization.

Anne-Laure Henrie is appointed as Head of Marketing and Communications

Sopexa is consolidating its presence on the international media scene and has appointed Anne-Laure Henrie as Head of Marketing and Communications Sopexa Group. In charge of internal and external communications, she will be responsible for promoting the expertise of Sopexa's agencies to the Food & Beverage industry internationally, and strengthening the group's public relations and digital communications.

Coming from Sopexa's U.S. based New York agency, Anne-Laure Henrie strengthened her PR & Influence management expertise within the PR & Content team of Sopexa USA.

>> For more information, please refer to the complete press release <<

About Sopexa

Sopexa is an international Food & Beverage communication agency that has embodied the "think global, act local" adage for over 60 years. As a HOPSCOTCH GROUPE agency, it spans a global network of 250 experts of 30+ nationalities on five continents, all passionate about food and beverage. Sopexa develops and executes communication strategies for local authorities, institutions, companies, and brands.

Its unique value proposition encompasses the full communication suite, from planning and editorialization to campaigns, activations, amplification, and performance measurement. The agency is the leader in European co-financed campaigns, with more than 400 programs to its credit over the past 12 years.

Follow us on www.sopexa.com, or on our social medias at Sopexa_Agency

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919884/Sopexa.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919885/Sopexa_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SOPEXA